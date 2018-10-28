Moncton Wildcats fans can catch bus after Sunday games

Moncton Wildcats fans will be able to catch a bus home from the Avenir Centre after Sunday hockey games following a recent decision by the city of Moncton.

In a tweet on Friday, the city said it would extend bus service on two bus lines as a pilot project.

The decision comes days after fans complained there was no bus service when they left Moncton's afternoon game on Oct. 22.

Codiac Transpo has only been running extra buses to the arena when a major event is held.

After receiving feedback from fans, Wildcats management said it was going to work with the city and Codiac Transpo to work out a solution.

This pilot project, starting Oct. 28, will extend service on the 51 Green and 52 Blue lines ONLY. All other routes will end at 6pm (regular schedule). Bus fare ($2.50) applies.

Marie-Claire Pierce, the senior transit planner for Codiac Transpo, said they, like others, have been working through the changes created by the centre's opening.

Each event is being monitored to see what works and what could be changed, she said.

All other regularly scheduled bus runs will end at 6 p.m. Sunday except for the green and blue lines, which will only run to the centre.