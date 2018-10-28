Skip to Main Content
Moncton Wildcats fans can catch bus after Sunday games

Moncton Wildcats fans can catch bus after Sunday games

Moncton Wildcats fans will be able to catch a bus home from the Avenir Centre after Sunday's hockey games.

City and Codiac Transpo running a pilot project to determine use

CBC News ·
Two bus lines will continue to run after 6 p.m. for fans to use after attending Moncton Wildcats games on Sunday at the Avenir Centre. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Moncton Wildcats fans will be able to catch a bus home from the Avenir Centre after Sunday hockey games following a recent decision by the city of Moncton.

In a tweet on Friday, the city said it would extend bus service on two bus lines as a pilot project.

The decision comes days after fans complained there was no bus service when they left Moncton's afternoon game on Oct. 22.

Codiac Transpo has only been running extra buses to the arena when a major event is held.

After receiving feedback from fans, Wildcats management said it was going to work with the city and Codiac Transpo to work out a solution.

Marie-Claire Pierce, the senior transit planner for Codiac Transpo, said they, like others, have been working through the changes created by the centre's opening.

Each event is being monitored to see what works and what could be changed, she said.

All other regularly scheduled bus runs will end at 6 p.m. Sunday except for the green and blue lines, which will only run to the centre.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us