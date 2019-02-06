Police charge 2nd man in connection with shooting in Moncton

RCMP have charged a second man in connection with a Moncton shooting last week.

A 54-year-old Moncton man was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault. He was remanded into custody until a bail hearing.

Police were called to Whitney Avenue on the night of Jan. 30 and found three injured men. One had been shot.

All three have since been released from hospital.

RCMP are looking for two other men. One was seen running from the scene, and another may have been involved, an RCMP news release said.

The first man charged, a 31-year-old from Memramcook, has been remanded in custody, charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Marcel Prevost is considered a person of interest in an RCMP investigation into the shooting. (Codiac RCMP)

Police are also searching for 44-year-old Marcel Prevost, who RCMP are calling a "person of interest."

The release said RCMP want to speak with him in connection with the investigation. He is six feet two inches tall, weighs about 218 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

RCMP said anyone with information on the whereabouts of Prevost, or about the altercation on Jan. 30, is asked to contact the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 or www.crimenb.ca.