Boil water order issued for Moncton's Salisbury Road area

A boil water advisory has been issued for some Moncton homes and businesses in the Salisbury Road area after an unplanned water interruption occurred, the city announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The area affected encompasses Salisbury Road from Olympic Crescent to civic 1539 Salisbury Road (east to west) and the end of Sycamore Drive to the end of Bradley Street (north to south).

It's unclear from the city's statement when the interruption occurred or what caused the problem.

The number of residents and business owners affected was not immediately available.

"The City of Moncton is evaluating all available information, and is working with the Department of Health," it said.

Residents who completely lose water pressure should turn off the circuit breaker for their hot water heaters to prevent damage to the heating elements, the city advised.

Users may experience discoloured water or air in their plumbing systems, it said.

Recommended precautions

Tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before consumption, preparing infant formulas and juices, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking, and brushing teeth until further notice.

Contaminated water may cause illness in humans, including diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms, the advisory said.

Moncton water customers in the affected area will remain under the precautionary boil order for at least 72 hours while water quality testing continues, the city said. (City of Moncton)

The water is safe for hand-washing, showering and bathing, but the city recommended toddlers and infants be sponge-bathed to avoid them swallowing any water.

Dishes may be washed by hand in hot, soapy water and left to air dry, or using a dishwasher.

It is also safe to wash laundry by hand or by machine using the tap water.

Water testing will continue over the next 72 hours. An advisory will be issued when the boil water advisory is rescinded, the city said.