Moncton water bills estimated after batteries fail earlier than expected

The city of Moncton wants some people to self-report their water use after a surging number of water meters stopped broadcasting consumption data to the city.

Batteries in a component that sends water use data to the city are failing between three to four years sooner than expected, according to the city. The data is used to bill customers.

"In the early summer of 2017, the City of Moncton began experiencing a large number of premature (meter transmission unit) battery failures," a staff report to city council states.

The report says about 1,500 meters have not reported a reading in more than 30 days and another 1,500 are likely to fail soon as they are reporting data sporadically.

Without the data, the city's billing software estimates the bill based on historic water use.

Replacing batteries can take months

The water meters continue to record actual water use. That data is only received by the city once the batteries are replaced, a process that's taking from several months up to a year because of the growing number of dead batteries.

Once the actual figures are collected, the city adjusts the previously estimated bills.

Nicole Taylor, the city's director of utilities, said some customers have been getting higher bills after actual data is collected, while some are getting lower bills.

Majority of bills close

"The majority are very close, because their habits don't really change a whole lot," Taylor said.

But some customers may change their water use, such as those who are away for several weeks. This can result in a very different bill.

The city is asking people whose bills are based on estimates to start checking their meters, writing down the readings and reporting the figures to the city.

"That's a way to avoid a large difference between when your meter is read and what had been estimated," she said.

Customers will get letters

Letters will be sent to customers with estimated bills asking them to check their water meters and then either email or mail the letter back to the city with the reading.

Water meters are generally located where the water service pipe comes into a home, such as a basement or crawl space.

According to the city, the batteries are failing in the transmission unit that allows the city to record water use without going to individual properties to check the meters.

Most of the units were installed between 2004 and 2005, Taylor said. The batteries were expected to last about 17 years, she said.

'Escalated very quickly'

About 80 to 100 of the batteries fail per year, she said.

Starting last fall, Taylor said the number of failing batteries started "to escalate, and escalated very quickly."

The issue was disclosed at a council meeting on Monday.

The city of Moncton has 22,000 water customers and some customers have more than one meter. Riverview and Dieppe charge flat rates for residential water service.

Talking with supplier

Taylor says the city is in talks with Aclara Technologies, the company that supplied the units.

Aclara did not provide an interview to CBC.

When the issue came up Monday at city council, Coun. Pierre Boudreau said he hopes the issues are covered by warranty.

"Anything less than 100 per cent and I won't be pleased," Boudreau said.

Several councillors pointed out most people don't closely examine their water bill, which shows if the charge is based on an estimate or actual usage.

"Honestly, who reads their water bill?" Coun. Bryan Butler said.