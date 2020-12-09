Sounder sleeps could be in offing as Moncton moves garbage pickup to morning
Schedule for areas with middle-of-the-night waste collection will change Jan. 4
Some Moncton residents can finally get some uninterrupted sleep, as the city puts an end to nighttime waste collection.
About half of Moncton residents currently endure loud beeping noises and the sound of garbage getting tossed in a dumpster in the middle of the night.
That will end on Jan. 4 as the system, which drew complaints, moves to daytime collection only.
"It's definitely something that can bother residents, but I do have good news for them this morning," Austin Henderson, a spokesperson for the City of Moncton, told Information Morning Moncton on Wednesday.
The zones assigned to nighttime collection can now expect an early rise with a new start time of 6 a.m.
Residents in the other half of the city will continue having their garbage collected throughout the day, until 4 p.m.
Henderson couldn't estimate how many complaints the city received over the years but said it seemed to be more bothersome to residents during the winter.
He said city council has debated the waste collection schedule for years and is making the change now because it signed a five-year contract with a new private contractor, Miller Waste Systems Inc., which starts in the new year.
"Waste collection is probably, I would argue, one of the most important municipal services," Henderson said. "People want that to be collected on time.
"A lot of cities do things a little bit differently and that's just the way our zones are designed in the city."
The schedule for waste collection can vary in each neighborhood depending on several factors, including the zone, the amount of houses and staffing levels.
With files from Information Morning Moncton
