Fire destroys Moncton warehouse

Moncton firefighters remained at the scene of a fire that destroyed an older warehouse on Barker Street on Friday morning.

Platoon chief Dennis Dollemont said the Moncton Fire Department will spend most of the day at the scene in an industrial area of the city dousing hotspots while investigators work to determine the cause of the fire.

Codiac Regional RCMP Staff Sgt. Patricia Levesque said the fire was reported through an anonymous 911 call just before 8 p.m.

Firefighters found heavy fire in the front-right portion of the building.

Over several hours, the fire moved across the length of the building under a metal roof. The fire sent billowing smoke over downtown Thursday night.

Moncton Fire Department Deputy Chief Rob Brine says a fire at the building earlier this month was deemed suspicious. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Moncton Fire Department Deputy Chief Rob Brine said the department was called to the same building earlier this month for a fire deemed suspicious. Levesque said police also responded to the Oct. 2 fire.

Brine said there have been issues with homeless people going into the building.

He said it's too early to determine if there may be a connection. The building wasn't connected to the power grid, Brine said.

About 15 firefighters fought the fire Thursday night from outside the building.

"One of the big issues with the metal roofs and the brick sides is that it holds all of the heat inside," Brine said.

"Because we can't go inside the building to fight the fire, we have to kind of wait until it exposes itself. So it's like fighting a fire on the outside of a big wood stove. The heat was quite intense. Luckily, we didn't put any of our guys inside."

A person walks by what's left of the burning building on Barker Street on Thursday evening. (Shane Magee/CBC)

A crowd of several dozen people watched from across the street.

Dollemont said a lot of building materials were inside the warehouse, including siding and window frames.

"So there was a heavy fire load inside. Because of the size of the fire when we arrived, knowing the building and the materials inside, we did not enter the building."

The platoon chief said no other buildings were in danger.

Smoke continued to rise from the building's rubble on Friday morning. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Dollemont said crews had the fire under control by midnight. An excavator arrived around 10 a.m. to help put out hotspots Friday as crews continued to spray the site with water.

The building is in an old industrial park between Collishaw Street and the CN Sportsplex.

Brine said his understanding was the building dated from around the time of the Second World War.

Atlantic Commercial Properties Inc. owns the property. CBC News has requested comment from the company.