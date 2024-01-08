Kids under 12 can now ride the bus for free in Moncton's tri-community

Children between the ages of six and 12 will no longer have to pay $3 to ride the bus in Moncton, Riverview or Dieppe thanks to Codiac Transpo's new U12 bus pass.

Children under six were always permitted to ride for free, but the City of Moncton has introduced a new bus pass available to children six to 12 years old.

So far, about 70 passes have been handed out, according to Aloma Jardine, manager of strategic communications for the city.

"I don't think it's a secret that everything is more expensive these days," she said. "And you know it is getting to be a struggle sometimes for families."

The program allows children to travel across Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview with the pass so long as they are accompanied by an adult on all trips.

Parents or guardians can fill out an application on the Codiac Transpo website and collect the passes for their children the next day at Moncton city hall, Riverview town hall or the Codiac Transpo office in Moncton.

A big help for father of two

Matt Hayes of Moncton frequently uses Codiac Transpo to get around the city with his two daughters, who are seven and nine. He cannot drive as he is visually impaired and he was thrilled with the announcement.

"It's one less thing to worry about … when you're travelling with two children you've got enough — I've got to make sure they've got snacks, water, like mittens, gloves, everything that you need to have for them," he said.

Dylan Hayes enjoys a bus ride. (Submitted by Robin Hayes)

Hayes said he already has a pass for the bus because of his disability, but now he does not have to worry about having the exact change to get both his daughters on board either.

"People who are travelling on the bus usually aren't people that have extra money to throw around."

Hayes said that knowing his daughters can ride for free for the next few years is a relief and "a huge huge benefit."

When asked if overcrowding was a concern on busy routes, Jardine said most children are at school during the busiest hours.

She hopes this program will help children become familiar and confident with their local bus system, making it easier for them to use it as adults.

"I always try to teach my daughters independence," Hayes said. "I know a lot of people who, as adults even, have anxiety travelling on the bus, so I don't want that to be an issue for either of them."

Savings worth a week's groceries

Sarzid Anwar moved to Moncton from Bangladesh with his wife and six-year-old twin daughters, just before the new year.

Anwar said his only way to get around the city without paying for cabs is local transit and getting the fares waived for both his children helps his finances, as he works toward securing a job in his new country.

"I was worried that I have to buy passes for them, it is pretty costly right now ... as a newcomer it will help me a lot."

Sarzid Anwar moved to Moncton from Bangladesh and is happy his twin daughters can have free bus rides for the next five years. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

He uses a student pass that costs $56 and his wife has an adult pass for $71. Anwar said the amount he will save by having free passes for his daughters will nearly equal the cost of groceries for one week for his family.

"Three dollars per trip — at the end of the month, you do the math," he said. "Many people are in the situation like me and they also need this help."

The new U12 pass is valid until the end of the month the child turns 12. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

Jardine said no annual renewals are needed for the under-12 passes, which don't expire until the end of the month the child turns 12.

Residents of Dieppe can get the Dieppe youth bus pass, which works the same way, she said. That city already had its own program for young riders and those who already have the Dieppe pass will not require a new one.