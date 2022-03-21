N.B. man spent two weeks at Poland-Ukraine border helping family, others fleeing invasion

Alex Rekhnyuk is back home safely in Moncton after spending two weeks at the Poland-Ukraine border, helping Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.

But he said he won't be able to relax until there is peace in Ukraine.

"You know the first two days, I was in shock," said Rekhnyuk, who moved to Moncton from Ukraine years ago.

"It is like these pictures ... what I saw there. It's unbelievable."

Rekhnyuk returned on March 17 after spending almost two weeks trying to help refugees find basic necessities like food, shelter and medicine.

He was also able to get his mother and brother to safety after they left Ukraine and crossed the Polish border. They were able to leave Poland and are now living in Ottawa.

Evacuees sit at the train station of Przemysl, near the Polish-Ukrainian border, on March 20, 2022. (Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images)

Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24,10 million people have been displaced across Ukraine, according to the UN.

As of Monday, Russian and Ukrainian soldiers were fighting block by block for control of Mariupol.

Ukrainian officials earlier rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged city.

In the capital Kyiv, Russian shelling devastated a shopping centre near the city centre, killing at least eight people and leaving a sea of rubble amid scarred highrises.

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) (Mstyslav Chernov/The Associated Press)

Rekhnyuk said he saw firsthand the hardships facing those affected.

"You see people who lose their whole life. I saw people on the border just with one small bag," he said.

"They stay on the border probably for 8 to 10 hours, and they are tired, they want to sleep, they want to take some shower, they are hungry, and I saw in their eyes like a fright, you know. What's the next step?"

Rekhnyuk said he is thankful for the support of his family and the Ukrainian Club of Moncton, who have been donating humanitarian aid.

"They support me," he said, "give me more power to do what I did."

Rekhnyuk is still thinking about the conversations he had with the people he helped, and wishing he could have done even more.

"A lot of people, when they start talking about how it was [during] their last days in Ukraine, they start to cry, because a lot of people lose somebody, a lot of people lose their houses, they lose their life, and it's so difficult."