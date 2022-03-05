Moncton residents demonstrate in support of Ukraine

People in Moncton gathered Saturday to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Close to 200 people made their voices heard outside city hall. They called for Canada to offer more aid to the embattled country.

Many held signs calling on NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. People also chanted their disapproval of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The war in Ukraine raised fresh global alarm Friday after Russian forces attacked a key nuclear plant in the south. Officials say the fires that ensued have now been extinguished and that no radiation leaks have been detected. Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with world leaders just after the attack, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Meanwhile, Russia continued other attacks on cities throughout Ukraine overnight.

Oksana Seniv attended the Moncton rally. Her pain is personal as she wakes up each day wondering if her family in Ukraine is still alive.

"We are now starting our mornings with no coffee," said Seniv. "We're starting our mornings checking in with some families and friends if they're still alive....That's all you want to hear."

Oksana Seniv lives in Moncton but her parents and sister are still in Ukraine. (Radio-Canada)

As she held Ukraine's blue-and-yellow flag, Seniv said she felt the support from non-Ukrainians in Canada.

"We do feel your feelings and we do feel that you are sorry about us and that we are sad ... we do feel that unity."

Kelly Terris organized the rally in Moncton to support Ukraine. (Radio-Canada)

Event organizer Kelly Terris is not from Ukraine, but said Canada needs to be united with the country.

Terris has a co-worker who has family in Ukraine and said the situation has been incredibly stressful.

"She and her husband and daughter left there in 2015.... Her parents are still living in eastern Ukraine and her father cannot leave because of the war. He's fighting age and her mother will not leave her husband there.

"I'm fighting for their freedom, for their safety, and we need to show our support."