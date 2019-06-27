Ex-Brunswick News editor 'astonished' Al Hogan altered Larry's Gulch email

The former editor-in-chief of Brunswick News says he was "astonished" to learn that one of his colleagues had altered his own email during an internal investigation into the Larry's Gulch affair.

Patrick Brethour testified in Court of Queen's Bench that Al Hogan's actions were contrary to the fundamental mission of journalism: to bring facts to light rather than conceal them.

"It was a horrible situation and had the potential to do great damage to Brunswick News's reputation," Brethour told Justice Denise LeBlanc.

"Al Hogan was actively seeking to mislead me by deleting key parts of an email."

It was bad enough that Murray Guy, the assistant managing editor at the Moncton Times & Transcript, had lied about accepting a free trip to the government-owned fishing camp, Brethour said.

But now it was apparent that Hogan hadn't been forthcoming about his role in the matter.

"That was of very grave concern and was taking a very serious situation and making it much more serious," said Brethour, now an editor with The Globe and Mail in Toronto.

"Our job is to bring things into the sunlight, not put them into the shadows."

Brethour is the first witness for the newspaper company to take the stand as it defends itself against a wrongful dismissal lawsuit by Hogan.

Guy's fishing trip took place in 2013 and was discovered later that year by a Brunswick News journalist when he obtained the season's guest lists through a right-to-information request.

Guy quit and Hogan was fired after Brethour became aware of the circumstances in 2015.

Hogan testified Wednesday that Guy told him in an email in October 2013 that the list was wrong and he hadn't gone to Larry's Gulch.

When Brethour started his investigation in February 2015, Hogan forwarded that email exchange to him.

But he deleted some parts of the email before forwarding it, removing a line that asked, "Did they not use your real name (Thomas Guy)?"

Al Hogan, former managing editor of the Times & Transcript, is seen leaving court earlier this week. Hogan is suing Brunswick News for wrongful dismal. (CBC)

Hogan acknowledged Wednesday that Guy's first name Thomas wouldn't be as recognizable to the public as Murray, the middle name he used professionally for decades as a journalist.

Hogan also deleted a line in which he told Guy, "Better get Darell to change it before it gets released," a reference to Darell Fowlie, a senior adviser to then-premier David Alward.

He referred to the changes as "editing" the email, but Brethour said it amounted to "fabricating" something that wasn't true.

Brethour testified Thursday that when Hogan sent him the email Feb. 6, he was relieved to see Guy was saying he hadn't been to Larry's Gulch.

But when other evidence suggested Guy had been there, he investigated further, including by scouring the company's internal email database.

Accepting any trips to Larry's Gulch is against the company's code of conduct, which bans accepting gifts, the courtroom heard. (CBC)

That turned up the original, unaltered October 2013 email exchange, Brethour said, and he was shocked by what he read.

"There's a much different reality portrayed in the actual email," he said.

"I was astonished that the email had been altered. I had not conceived that Al would have done that."

Hogan contended Wednesday that he took out the lines because they were irrelevant to his point, which was to let Brethour know that Guy said — falsely, as it turned out — that he hadn't been to the lodge.

And he said his suggestion that Guy ask Fowlie to change the list was a simple attempt to get the mistake corrected.

But Brethour said if that's what Hogan was doing, he should have notified his supervisors of the effort and written a letter to the government to formally request the change.

"Doing it in secret creates a problem for the company. You're asking for a favour from the government, which creates an inherent conflict of interest."

'Massive breach of trust'

In subsequent meetings with Brethour and other company officials on Feb. 9 and Feb. 13, Hogan had the chance to clarify that the email was altered but he didn't do so, Brethour said.

"He continued to deceive the investigation," he said.

Brethour called it "a massive breach of trust" that threatened the newspaper's reputation for trustworthiness.

Brethour said a meeting was held on Feb. 14, 2015, to fire Hogan as managing editor of the Moncton Times & Transcript. (CBC)

During Thursday's testimony, Brethour's handwritten notes from a Feb. 9 meeting with Hogan, a Brunswick News human resources director and a J.D. Irving Ltd. lawyer were entered into evidence.

Scott Ellsworth, Hogan's lawyer, objected because he hasn't been given the full notes taken by the Irving lawyer, Jason Green.

Ellsworth said he's been told they were "misplaced," using air quotes at one point during his objection. He said without those notes, he wasn't able to properly examine Brethour about his notes.

But LeBlanc ruled the notes could be admitted.

Hogan's wife says firing changed him

Brethour said the final decision to fire Hogan was made at a meeting on Saturday, Feb. 14 with Brunswick News vice-president Jamie Irving, his father and company president Jim Irving, the JDI lawyer, the Brunswick News HR director and ombudswoman Patricia Graham.

At first the plan was to fire Hogan the following Monday and publish a column by Graham about it on Tuesday.

But when they learned that the Canadaland media podcast — whose query about the fishing trip first alerted Brethour to the issue — planned to post a story on Sunday, Brunswick News moved up its plan by a day.

Janet Hogan testified on Thursday that the firing had changed her husband's once sunny demeanour. (CBC)

Earlier Thursday, Hogan's wife, Janet Hogan, testified that the firing had changed her husband's once sunny demeanour. He rarely sees friends and has abandoned his pastimes, such as woodworking and home renovations.

"He's a different person now," she said.

"He's very stressed. He's a worrier. Whereas he used to be an optimist, now he's a pessimist. ... He's easily agitated. He doesn't sleep well."

Al Hogan testified Wednesday that he has been unable to land another job in the news business and hasn't been able to land entry-level positions at retail stores such as Walmart and Princess Auto.