Editor suing for wrongful dismissal confronted over altered Larry's Gulch email

The fired editor of the Moncton Times & Transcript was confronted Wednesday with changes he made to a key email about a colleague's trip to the Larry's Gulch fishing lodge — changes that the company says justified his dismissal.

Al Hogan acknowledged he "edited" the October 2013 email to remove two lines before forwarding it to his superior in February 2015.

In the passage he deleted, Hogan asked assistant managing editor Murray Guy whether the guest list for the government-owned fishing lodge used Guy's real first name.

"Did they not use your real name (Thomas Guy)?" Hogan asked. "Better get Darell to change it before it gets released."

During his cross-examination by Brunswick News lawyer Catherine Lahey, Hogan said he wanted Guy to "go as Thomas so people won't recognize you" and "the appearance of impropriety" was a concern.

"It could look bad," he said.

Hogan also added new material to the 2013 email, to represent a question put to Guy about whether he had been on the trip. Guy answered that he had not. At the top of the edited version, Hogan told his editor-in-chief Patrick Brethour, "FYI, found this in my archives."

Hogan is suing Brunswick News Inc. for wrongful dismissal. He was fired in the wake of an internal company investigation after editorial managers learned Guy was part of the fishing trip hosted by NB Liquor.

The "Darell" mentioned in his email was Darell Fowlie, a deputy minister in the office of then-premier David Alward.

Hogan sparred at length with Lahey, who is arguing that the changes to the email violated BNI's code of conduct as well as the trust the company had in Hogan.

'Created new language'

She put it to him that by saying "found this in my archives," he was misleading his bosses by portraying the edited email as an original.

"You created the language. … You fabricated words that were never in the original exchange," Lahey said during an often contentious cross-examination.

"I inserted a new paragraph at the bottom of it, yes," Hogan answered.

"You created new language that didn't exist in the original exchange."

"That's true," he said.

Hogan said he never intended to represent the edited email as the original, but Lahey pushed back at that.

"You're an editor, Mr. Hogan, correct? I take it you're a person who chooses your words very carefully."

Lawyer Catherine Lahey is representing Brunswick News against Hogan's wrongful dismissal lawsuit. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"It's unfortunate it was taken that way," Hogan said, explaining he "dashed off" the email in a few seconds while on the phone with Guy. "I didn't intend it to be presented that way."

"You chose the words, Mr. Hogan," Lahey said.

"I did choose the words and it was unfortunate," he answered.

Lahey told Hogan that it seemed a strange coincidence that "what you concealed from your employer was your own participation in this matter."

"It was never about me," he answered.

"You made it about you, Mr. Hogan."

Firing considered 'unfair'

The dramatic clash was a key moment in the trial that began Monday. Hogan says his firing was unfair because he was only trying to correct what he considered to be inaccurate information on the guest list.

But Brunswick News says the firing was necessary because Hogan didn't tell the company everything he knew about the fishing trip.

After being contacted by Guy in October 2013, officials in the David Alward government, including Fowlie, arranged for NB Liquor to retroactively declare the trip Guy was on as a private rental, not subject to disclosure.

A Brunswick News reporter had found Guy's name on the guest list after asking for it under the Right to Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Accepting any trips to Larry's Gulch is against the company's code of conduct, which bans accepting gifts. (CBC)

At the time, Guy told Hogan that the listing was a mistake and though he had been invited to the lodge, he hadn't gone.

The Brunswick News editor-in-chief at that time, John Wishart, learned a month later that Guy actually had gone and informed Jamie Irving, the vice-president of Brunswick News.

But Hogan contends he was never told that and continued to believe until February 2015 that Guy had not visited.

All I wanted was to tell my side of the story. To use the very newspapers I'd been working for and with as a weapon against me — it's almost indescribable. - Al Hogan, former managing editor

At that point, the media podcast Canadaland was looking at the story, and new editorial management at the company launched an internal investigation and asked Hogan what he knew.

Hogan agreed with Lahey that if Guy had used his real first name, Thomas, "it would not have been as recognizable" as the middle name Murray he'd been using professionally for decades.

He said he deleted those two passages from the email when he forwarded it because they were "irrelevant" to the point he was trying to make: that — as far as he knew — Canadaland was wrong and Guy hadn't been to the fishing lodge.

"That was irrelevant, the fact there was an attempt to cover up Mr. Guy's attendance to Larry's Gulch?" Lahey asked.

But Hogan answered again that because he didn't think Guy had been there, there was no coverup.

Earlier in the day during his direct examination, Hogan said he was never given a chance to explain his side of the story when he was questioned and then fired in February 2015.

Sharing his side of the story

"I've never had a chance to explain any of this," he said.

Hogan said a front-page column by Brunswick News ombudsperson Patricia Graham explaining his firing was written without any input from him and with no opportunity for him to explain himself.

Hogan was fired as managing editor of the Times & Transcript in 2015. (CBC)

He said he felt "horrified, abused, victimized. … I didn't consider it fair to be dismissed in the first place. All of a sudden my dismissal is put out there for everybody to look at. I was subject to humiliation for no good reason."

Graham's initial column and subsequent articles she wrote appeared prominently in all of the Brunswick News dailies and many of its weeklies, the court has heard.

"All I wanted was to tell my side of the story," Hogan said. "To use the very newspapers I'd been working for and with as a weapon against me — it's almost indescribable."

Brunswick News not reporting trial

He pointed out that Brunswick News is not reporting on his trial this week.

"There's not one word about the case" in their papers, he said. "There's nobody here writing my side of the story."

Hogan said that following his firing, he applied for jobs at several media companies, including the Toronto Star, Postmedia, The Canadian Press, and a chain of radio stations owned separately from Brunswick News by another member of the Irving family.

When he failed to land a position, he started applying for entry-level jobs at retailers like Walmart and Princess Auto but had no luck there, either.

Hogan's cross-examination was set to continue Wednesday afternoon. Former Brunswick News editor-in-chief Patrick Brethour and vice-president Jamie Irving are expected to testify later this week.