People in Moncton warned not to be fooled by apparently frozen ponds, lake

People are being warned to stay off bodies of water in Moncton, even if they look frozen.

This includes Jones Lake and the pond at Centennial Park.

"Dangers are very extreme right now," said Dennis Dollemont, platoon chief with the Moncton Fire Department. "Going on the ice right now is not safe."

Dennis Dollemont, a platoon chief with the Moncton Fire Department, says the ice is not frozen thoroughly and people need to recognize the danger. (Guillaume Aubut/CBC News )

Although the water in the lake looks frozen, there are plenty of areas of open water.

Temperatures have been fluctuating, and there hasn't been a consistent period of cold weather.

Dollemont said people need to take the warnings seriously.

"Last week, we actually had a rescue where a young fella had gone through the ice in the retention pond at the end of Murphy Avenue, and the water rescue team was able to get there just in time to get him out."

Dollemont says a young boy fell through the ice at this retention pond in Moncton's east end last week. The fire department rescued him. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Despite that, and the installation of metal signs that read "Danger — Thin Ice," four people were playing hockey on Jones Lake on Monday afternoon.

"You know the kids are out of school and you put ice in front of the kids, and they're going to want to play hockey," Dollemont said.

"But it's just really not safe right now. We need a lot colder weather to go on the ice."

Other options

The Ian Fowler Oval skating rink opened at the Avenir Centre just over a year ago. It has a refrigeration system that helps keep the ice from melting when temperatures go above freezing.

The city also offers skating at a number of indoor rinks and will notify residents as soon as outdoor rinks open.

Despite posted warning signs, people were playing hockey on Jones Lake on Monday afternoon. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Dollemont hopes people take advantage of the other options and stay off ponds and lakes.

"Wait until the City of Moncton advises you it is safe to go on the ice because we do have people that measure it, and we'll just go from there."