Theft and demand for security services are up in Moncton, say business interests

An increase in theft is creating business losses and safety risks and driving greater demand for security services in Moncton, according to a retail group and a private security firm.

Retail theft has increased by 36 per cent in Moncton, said Jim Cormier of the Retail Council of Canada, referring to Statistics Canada figures for the period from 2020 to 2021 on shoplifting of items worth $5,000 or less.

Eastern Safety Services is getting several new requests a week from Moncton-area businesses interested in beefing up their security to deal with break-ins, thefts, vandalism or loitering, said CEO Stephanie Morton.

The company's staff size has doubled in the past year from 10 to 20, said Morton. They also have a trained dog.

They used to operate almost exclusively at night, but now they are working around the clock, she said.

Stephanie Morton, CEO of Eastern Safety Services, says demand for security services is increasing in Moncton. (Submitted by Stephanie Morton)

Security guards are posted steadily at some businesses, they patrol others periodically and they monitor security cameras all night long. They also remove homeless camps from private property.

Locations they work at include industrial sites, buildings under construction, car dealerships, hotel parking lots and some downtown shops, she said.

One Moncton business recently lost about $450,000 worth of equipment to theft over a two-week period, said Morton.

"Their fences are being cut and items stolen directly from their property."

Many clients are contractors whose unfinished projects are being broken into, vandalized or looted of materials, she said.

Sometimes specific items seem to be targeted, said Morton.

"These people come in vehicles and they load up their vehicle and they just leave," she said.

'An alarming trend'

Organized crime of this sort is part of "an alarming trend," according to the Retail Council of Canada, and it's not always carried out under cover of darkness.

Theft is happening more often during business hours at big chain stores and small independent shops across the country, said the council's Atlantic director, Jim Cormier.

"Groups can come in, and they can literally steal thousands of dollars in product ... in a very brazen fashion, where they're intimidating, at times even assaulting retail workers," he said.

"It's become a huge issue, especially since the pandemic."

Significant 'human toll'

Contrary to popular belief, it's not a victimless crime, said Cormier, because it's putting customers and employees increasingly at risk.

There's been an uptick in retail employees reporting to their supervisors that they've been screamed at, spit on or shoved, he said, providing an example of another typical report.

"This person came and just picked up $200 worth of supplies right in front of me and cursed at me as they were walking out the door, saying, 'I'm going to steal this product and deal with it if you can.'

"There's a real human toll there. We need to do better with it," he said.

Jim Cormier, Atlantic director of the Retail Council of Canada, says businesses are losing more of their merchandise to repeat and organized thefts. (Retail Council of Canada)

It may be true that some people are desperate because they have no money, said Cormier, but there are also repeat offenders, people using violence and organized criminals who target high-end products they can resell.

The Retail Council is lobbying for more so-called blitzes, where a large number of police officers show up in a store to be visible.

They'd also like government to put more resources into prosecution, so that store owners don't have to be responsible for detaining suspected shoplifters for hours and can see more charges laid and work their way through the court system.

Sometimes private security services are able to provide police with information that leads to an arrest, said Morton.

"We have had incidents where we've caught people on camera and we're able to press charges against the individual because the RCMP caught them with their pockets full of building materials, copper wires, tools, wrenches, drills, all that sort of thing."

Morton's advice for business owners

Morton said she expects crime associated with population growth and the rising cost of living will continue to increase for the next five to 10 years.

She offered some advice to business owners.

Some of the best ways to deal with increased break-ins and vandalism are to have good security cameras, store images for an extended period, and lock valuable items with triggered security devices, she said.