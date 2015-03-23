Surveillance, new rules coming to Moncton's tent city

The City of Moncton is setting up surveillance and enforcing numerous new rules for the homeless people living in tents on Albert Street in Moncton, an area that's become known as tent city.

Those living in tent city will be required to register with Moncton's ReConnect Street Intervention Program and abide by several bans beginning Monday.

Fires, combustible materials, vehicles, generators, disruptive behaviour and the setting up of structures will no longer be allowed.

The site must also be kept clean and only two people can stay in one tent. The city is also installing temporary lighting to increase safety in the area.

"We want to make sure that there's safety and security for the folks not only there but in the community as well," said Vincent Merola, the City's community development officer for social inclusion.

"That's why we issued a number of rules in which the folks there are going to have to abide by, and we just want to manage expectations for the community too."

Signs like this one, listing new rules, will be posted around the Albert Street tent city. (City of Moncton)

Those who don't follow the rules will be evicted from the site.

"If there's a violation where people are having fires and we've stated that they cannot have fires, if there's any violence, anything like that, people will be evicted," Merola said. "The 24/7 security there has been instructed to call RCMP immediately if there are any issues."

Merola said the new rules are being received warmly. But some living in tent city are concerned they won't be able to cook their food because of the fire ban. Merola said people are encouraged to go to existing shelters to eat their meals instead.

Those living in tent city will be asked to relocate to the new House of Nazareth shelter at 72 Albert St. when the building opens Aug. 1.

Tents have popped up on Albert Street since Moncton's emergency out-of-the-cold shelter closed April 1.