Moncton serves eviction notice to 20 homeless people at tent site

Moncton has served an eviction notice to about 20 homeless people living in tents on city-owned land on Albert Street.

The city is urging those living at the site, which over the summer had as many as 40 people, to move to shelters.

The notice was issued Monday, and it calls for those living at the site to be gone by Wednesday.

The city planned to issue such an order once a new homeless shelter nearby opened. But House of Nazareth has yet to open and there's no clear indication when its shelter at 75 Albert St. will be ready.

About 125 people are living "rough" in the city, according to a recent count by YMCA's ReConnect street intervention team.

On Monday, the city also issued a news release with what it called a "transition plan" for those living outside as cold weather approaches.

The news release offers few specifics, saying that "more permanent housing options will be sought for as many people as possible" and that in the meantime, the two existing shelters will be relied on to provide emergency housing.

"Our responsibility as a community is to work together over the long term in order to provide the proper housing options," Trevor Goodwin, director of the YMCA ReConnect program, said in the news release.

"An 'out-of-sight, out-of-mind' approach is not sustainable."