Moncton teen walks out of court with time served for 2022 shooting death

The Moncton teen who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of Joedin Leger last year will not have to return to jail.

Appearing in Moncton court on Thursday, the 19-year-old was given the maximum sentence of three years under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Since he's spent the equivalent of two years in jail already, the teen will spend the remainder of his sentence in the community under strict conditions.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits naming the teenager because he was under 18 when Leger was killed on April 25, 2022.

He must obey a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. at an approved residence, unless he needs to leave because of a job. He also can't have any contact with Leger's family or with other people connected to the case, and can't own or use weapons or possess or consume any drugs or alcohol.

.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder, along with five others, in the death of 18-year-old Leger at a Logan Lane duplex in Moncton's north end.

The charges against the other five people were reduced earlier this year. Four are charged with manslaughter and one faces a second-degree murder charge.

For the teen's sentencing, Judge Camille Vautour took time to read through the victim impact statements, commenting on the tragedy of a young life lost and showing empathy to members of Leger's family, who were present in the courtroom.

"We never expect to survive our children," Vautour said.

He also took into consideration the teen's good behaviour while in custody and his remorse for Leger's death.

A publication ban prohibits reporting certain facts of the case.