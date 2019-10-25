Moncton teen faces 4 charges after shots fired at Riverview home

A Moncton teenager faces gun charges related to shots being fired at a residence in Riverview on Oct. 23.

Appearing in court Thursday, the 17-year-old boy was charged with using a firearm in a careless manner, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger someone's life, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The teenager was also charged with failing to comply with a court order.

Police responded to a report of shots being fired at a residence on Wilson Road shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Four people were inside the home, and none were injured, police said.

The teenager was to appear for a bail hearing Friday.