Skip to Main Content
Moncton teen faces 4 charges after shots fired at Riverview home
New Brunswick

Moncton teen faces 4 charges after shots fired at Riverview home

A Moncton teenager faces gun charges related to shots being fired at a residence in Riverview on Oct. 23.

Charges include discharging a firearm with intent to endanger someone's life

CBC News ·
A Moncton teenager is accused of using firearm in a careless manner and three other offences. (Submitted by Wade Perry)

A Moncton teenager faces gun charges related to shots being fired at a residence in Riverview on Oct. 23.

Appearing in court Thursday, the 17-year-old boy was charged with using a firearm in a careless manner, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger someone's life, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. 

The teenager was also charged with failing to comply with a court order. 

Police responded to a report of shots being fired at a residence on Wilson Road shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Four people were inside the home, and none were injured, police said.

The teenager was to appear for a bail hearing Friday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|