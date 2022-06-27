Former Moncton teacher faces more allegations of sexual assault spanning 35 years

A former Moncton teacher is facing more allegations of sexual assault, dating back as far as 1968, and as recently as 2003, according to the RCMP.

Codiac Regional RCMP have heard from "many people in the past few weeks," including alleged victims and witnesses, "who have shared information regarding alleged incidents," Sgt. Mathieu Roy, of the general investigations section, said in a news release Monday.

"Based on the information disclosed to us, we have reason to believe there may be other victims, or witnesses that could help our investigation."

The investigation began last August, when the Codiac Regional RCMP received a complaint about alleged sexual assault incidents involving a male teacher at École Champlain elementary school in Moncton, in 1987 and 1988.

Following an investigation, a then-75-year-old man was arrested in January 2022 in connection with the complaint.

On April 4, Paul J. Maillet, of Notre-Dame, was charged in Moncton provincial court with invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and acts of gross indecency. He was released on conditions, pending a future court date. There is a court-imposed publication ban on any information that could potentially identify the alleged victim.

In May, RCMP issued a news release seeking other alleged victims.

The investigation is ongoing, Roy said Monday. Police are still actively interviewing people and collecting information.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.

"Please know you can come to us, and you will be treated with compassion, care and discretion by trained and experienced investigators," Roy said. "You are not alone. We are here to support you."

A complaint for sexual offences can be made at any time, no matter how far back the incident happened, the news release noted.

Survivors of sexual assault or harassment, or people with information that could assist in an ongoing sexual offence investigation can call the RCMP at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267).

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 mobile app, or by secure web tips at www.crimenb.ca.