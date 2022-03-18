At least 20 taxis targeted in Moncton break-ins

At least 20 taxis in the Moncton area have been broken into within the past week.

Air Cab confirmed at least 14 of its vehicles have been targeted, while White Cab Company said five or six of its vehicles have been broken into.

White Cab Company and Air Cab posted video footage online showing a man, dressed in camouflage clothing, using a tool to break a taxi vehicle window at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

White Cab manager Claude-Pierre Gagne said the individual in the video is the same person visible on other video footage of this week's break-ins, though this hasn't been confirmed by the RCMP.

Codiac RCMP didn't respond to request for comment in time for publication.

Gagne said it's unusual for this many taxis to be targeted in a single week. It puts a burden on drivers, he added, since they're responsible for replacing the windows and are grappling with higher gas prices.

"It's a really, really bad time for them to be having extra expenses," he said.

Air Cab's general manager Jonathan McNally said there's been a rush of vehicle break-ins across the city, but taxis appear to be targeted specifically. He didn't say what thieves were after in the taxis.

"It's possible they may be targeted because people believe they may have left money or other valuables such as equipment for the taxi tablets or that kind of thing," he said.

McNally said he'd only seen one video of a taxi break-in, so he couldn't confirm whether the same individual is targeting multiple vehicles.

He said he reached out to the RCMP on Thursday morning to offer assistance in any investigations, but he said he hadn't received a call back when he spoke with CBC News on Friday afternoon.

"We are very disappointed to see this happening in our community," he said, adding Air Cab would appreciate any information or help from the public.