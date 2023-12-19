Overdue: does Moncton need a 2nd public library?

It's been 35 years since the Moncton Public Library moved to a much larger and modern space at the Blue Cross Centre on Main Street. And while it's open and airy, with rooms for books and community, it's still the only public library in a city of more than 80,000 people.

Now, the city is asking residents about their needs in a survey, in partnership with the library, that asks a number of broad questions, including whether more branches are needed.

M'Hamed Belkhodja, vice-chair of the Moncton Public Library board, said the library needs to address the city's growing and diverse population.

"There are four different libraries in Saint John, Fredericton has three and Moncton has only one, so there's really a need for another branch in our city," said Belkhodja.

He would also like to see discussion about additional services, such as an in-house café, an auditorium or even an arts centre.

Belkhodja said the board presented some ideas to the city in June 2022, and there was an interest in a feasibility study.

Sophie Cormier, Moncton's culture and heritage director, acknowledges the growing population trend and said the survey responses will provide insight into what can make the library experience more user-friendly, including language services, online tools and possibly even satellite branches.

"It's kind of a chicken or the egg question, I think both go together," Cormier said, when asked if the survey is just a demand check or if the city has serious plans to fill more shelves.

"I think they are considering it and a question of where it would go," she added.

Cormier could not provide an exact date but said the survey is likely to be kept open past January, if the responses keep coming in. Once the data is collected and analyzed, the next steps will include working along with the province to cater to the needs of the city's residents.

"Rather than making decisions and asking questions later, the city is asking the questions now ... then eventually we will make the decisions according to what makes sense," said Cormier.

Good service, tough to get there

Moncton resident Linda Taylor said she used the library "a lot" before her kids grew up, but now she only uses it to get audio books. A drive to the building downtown is not an issue for her, but many who don't drive might find it a challenge, she said.

She said there are many little library boxes setup in her north-end neighbourhood and she is aware that "they are really well used."

"But that's just neighbours being neighbourly."

Taylor said a library is essential for people who need access to computers and online resources, and she believes the city can support more branches.

Resident Donna Griffith suggests the library needs a better "drive through system," as limited parking spots make it "not accessible."

"I was really excited about the Moncton High School turning into a library and Moncton didn't do that," she said.

Patrick Boudreau, who lives just outside the north end, said his stepson goes through a lot of books and it is good to have a place where they can get them for free instead of purchasing.

"He knows the librarian by now," Boudreau said.

But driving downtown during heavy traffic hours is not ideal. He said having a north-end branch would be convenient, provided there is enough demand.

"If they can't get people through the door, then I wouldn't want to see more money being spent ... if that is a problem and we do have the need then I wouldn't oppose it, I would be happy to see it."

The library feasibility survey is available online at Let's Chat Moncton.