Moncton surgeon develops picturesque sideline

It started out as a way to relieve stress from his work as a doctor.

Now Andre Poirier's travel photography is earning him awards and accolades.

The 33-year-old vascular surgeon won the Bruce Berry Award, Judges Choice Award and Best In Class Award in the 2019 Professional Photographers of Canada/Atlantic Region provincial image competition.

"This for me is as relaxing as it gets," said Poirier, 33.

"There's no stress, there's no complications."

Poirier won an award from the Professional Photographers Association of Canada for this image of Niagara Falls. (André Poirier)

Poirier works at the Moncton Hospital and does surgeries both there and at the Dr. Georges L. Dumont hospital.

He makes his home in Dieppe, but every seven weeks or so, he and his fiancée, Melanie Caissie, depart for another remote location renowned for its beauty.

"You get to see things most people won't see and you get to stay there for two, three hours and just watch the sun rise and you're all alone."

"It's almost like a form of meditation."

For example, one of his favourite photos was taken during a trip to Norway's Lofoten Islands in the far north last spring, where he spent two weeks in a fishing hut on the coast.

Poirier said he'd been up all night shooting the aurora borealis then got to a mountain top overlooking the tiny community at 5 or 6 a.m.

One of Poirier's favourite pictures is of Lofoten Island in Norway. (André Poirier)

"You can really see the little bridges hopping from one island to another. And then you see the big mountains in the backdrop."

"It looks like a dragon's tail coming out of the water."

"I find it really tells the whole story about the trip in Norway."

The finished print took him a couple of weeks to complete after he was back home.

It's actually a compilation of 120 images, he said.

"If you print it as big as it could get, you can see people on the bridges and you can see the seagulls. So, it's very detailed."

The Milky way over a field of lavender in the South of France (André Poirier)

Poirier has been taking pictures for about eight years and become quite serious about it in the last few.

His photography expeditions have taken him to iconic destinations like Death Valley in Nevada, Cinque Terre along the Italian Riviera, and the Rocky Mountains.

He cites Ansel Adams and Peter Lik among his artistic influences.

It takes about a year of planning, he said, to choose a location, research it and ensure he gets to the right place at the right time.

"It's not just 'we'll go to a beautiful place and we'll take a snapshot'. It's more than that."

"When I get there, I know very well what I'm looking for, where the sun's gonna rise, when it's going to set, where the galaxy is going to be."

An image taken near Poirier's cottage by the Northumberland Strait, which, along with several of his neighbours' properties, was severely damaged by the storm Dorian. (André Poirier)

There are many more places he'd like to visit and photograph.

He's especially drawn to snowy areas — Alaska, Yukon, Finland, Antarctica and Patagonia.

For now, he's focusing on places in North America and Europe, since they are within easier reach.

He currently has an exhibit at his gallery, within the Apple Art Gallery in Moncton.

You can check out more of his photos at andrepoirierphotography.com.