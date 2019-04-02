Councillors deride request to add more parking in downtown Moncton

A plan to increase surface parking in downtown Moncton was met with derision by several councillors, who said the city has sought for years to reduce such parking lots in the core.

Coun. Paul Pellerin called the request a "complete contradiction" to what the city has said about the availability of downtown parking in recent years.

Bill Budd, Moncton's director of urban planning, said Slate Office REIT needs the parking spaces to reduce a 500-vehicle parking wait list for its Blue Cross building tenants.

"It's complicated," Budd said in response to Pellerin's comments. "It's easy to come to that conclusion. Unfortunately they don't have the parking they need to expand their operation."

Budd said it would also allow Slate to retain tenants and redevelop land near the building used for parking. About 1,200 people work at the building on Main Street that includes offices for Medavie Blue Cross and the public library.

Despite several councillors voicing opposition to the idea, council voted 9-1 to give first reading to the bylaw and hold a public hearing May 6. Coun. Shawn Crossman was absent.

Pellerin was the only one to vote against the bylaw, saying it would encourage more driving as a federal carbon tax takes effect. City council unanimously voted to declare a climate emergency Monday.

The city's municipal plan discourages surface parking lots and limits new lots to no more than 50 spaces.

He said the city is working on a comprehensive parking plan, including considering a parking corporation that could develop new parking garages. But he said the work isn't done.

"We're never going to move forward with revitalizing downtown until we address the parking," Budd said, adding it could take up to three years.

Slate wants to turn the vacant land shown at the centre of the image into a 365-space lot for tenants of the Blue Cross building on Main Street. (Google Maps)

Jim Scott of Trace Planning and Design is representing Slate for the rezoning. He said Slate is eager to work with the city on the comprehensive plan, but it can't wait.

Trace was contracted by the city to write its downtown revitalization plan that calls for replacing surface lots with new buildings that include underground parking or parking garages.

Budd said planning staff are "somewhat comfortable" with the parking lot to allow the city to move ahead on its parking planning, adding there's a "risk" of losing downtown businesses that want to expand.

Scott declined to get into the specifics of that risk.

'Tumbleweeds blow through'

Coun. Brian Hicks also voiced opposition though later voted in favour of the motion to move it ahead to a public hearing, calling it a "dangerous precedent" that opens the door to other landowners seeking more surface parking.

The site previously had a Co-op grocery store with about 200 parking spaces before the store was closed and demolished.

Deputy Mayor Greg Turner said the landscaped parking lot would be an improvement over what he called a "wasteland."

"The tumbleweeds blow through it and quite frankly it looks awful," he said, adding he can support it with a limited timeframe.

'Terrible use of land'

Mayor Dawn Arnold has called downtown surface parking lots "a terrible use of land."

"We cannot afford to allow our downtown, the heart of our community, to remain a large parking lot — it is simply not in anyone's best interest," Arnold's still-active 2016 campaign website states.

On Monday, she called the parking lot issue a "tough decision" given her support for public transit and downtown development.

Bill Budd, Moncton's director of urban planning, says Slate needs the parking lot to meet obligations with tenants of the Blue Cross building. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"There are no real easy answers," Arnold said, calling for faster action to finish the parking plan.

She suggested employers offering employees parking spots instead use the funds for those parking spots to buy running shoes or bikes they could use to get to work.

Krysta Cowling, a cycling advocate who last year called on the city to reduce downtown parking, said in an interview the request comes at a time of transition as the city moves to implement its downtown plan.

She hoped a compromise could be reached to limit the time the parking lot is needed or reduce the number of spaces.

Extension opportunity

Staff recommended the parking lot's five-year term could be extended by two years if Slate can either show it worked with the city on developing a new parking garage, or shows it explored alternative parking strategies such as ride-sharing or carpooling.

Scott said the company wants a 10-year timeframe given the amount it will spend to prepare the lot, which will include a card-entry gate system, paving, landscaping and lights.

He told council the lot will likely be available for use for people attending events at the nearby Avenir Centre, though access will depend on its final design.