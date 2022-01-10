Moncton Fish Market brand of surf clams recalled for botulism risk

A brand of surf clams from the Moncton Fish Market Ltd. has been recalled because the product could cause botulism.

In a food recall warning, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the brand, "La" Stimpson's Surf Clams. may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

The bottles are sold unrefrigerated from the Moncton Fish Market, located on George Street in Moncton.

People are asked to check their homes for the recalled product and throw it out or return it to the market.

"Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the warning says.

The inspection agency said no one has become ill from eating the product.

But anyone who may have gotten sick after eating the product is asked to call their doctor.

The recalled product is sold in unrefrigerated bottles. (Government of Canada)

"Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness," the warning said.

Children may have difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis.