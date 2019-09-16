Moncton says millions spent to reduce flood risks helped during Dorian

Moncton officials say about $70 million spent in recent years to reduce the risk of flooding during severe storms is showing results.

"I think we're finally starting to see the benefits of that work," Jack MacDonald, the city's general manager of engineering and environmental services, told city council Monday as he recounted the effects of Dorian.

Dorian drenched the city with 121.3 mm of rain when the storm hit Sept. 7, according to Environment Canada. MacDonald said the city was lucky high tide didn't coincide with the worst of the storm.

Dorian caused flooding in at least 19 basements and 41 streets, and 26 downed trees blocked streets.

MacDonald said a similar storm resulted in 550 flooded basements in 1999. A storm in 2009 flooded about 175 basements, he said.

Since those storms, he said the city has spent about $70 million over 15 years to install larger culverts, separate sewer and stormwater lines and build ponds to hold stormwater.

"I think what they have done has helped," Eddy Poirier, a resident in Westbrook Circle, said Monday. His property had flooded in 1999 and again in 2014.

Eddy Poirier, who lives on Westbrook Circle in Moncton, shows how high water from Jonathan Creek was in December 2014. On Monday, he said infrastructure changes have helped. (Dave Bartlett/CBC)

Jonathan Creek runs through the neighbourhood before draining into Jones Lake and then the Petitcodiac River. Smaller culverts at several points along the creek were blamed for flooding in the past.

In 2016, the city spent millions along Jonathan Creek downstream of Jones Lake, including installing a larger culvert under the rail line.

'We don't worry as much'

Farther upstream, culverts under Berry Mills Road near the Wheeler Boulevard interchange were replaced last year to help prevent flooding in Westbrook Circle.

Poirier said water levels rose during Dorian, but he said it was a relief not to see it as high as previous large storms.

"We don't worry as much when there's a big rainfall," Poirier said. He thanked the city and council for taking steps to address the flood risk.

Flooding was widespread in Moncton in December 2014 with water running over West Main Street alongside Jones Lake. (Jennifer Choi/CBC)

The city had lowered water levels in Centennial Lake and Jones Lake ahead of the rain to accommodate more water during the storm.

Dorian filled a water detention pond near Wheeler and Mountain Road. That pond, one of three in the area, was built at a cost of about $7.5 million in response to tropical storm Danny in 2009. The storm flooded about 175 basements in the Hildegarde area.

"I can assure you the work the city has done has definitely helped a lot," Conrad Landry, the city's fire chief and top emergency measures official, told councillors Monday as he talked about Dorian and how the storm affected the city.

More ponds coming

The city is building another detention pond in the Lewisville area off Wynwood Drive. Residents spoke out against the plans this spring, worrying the pond would become a hazard to children or pets.

Alcide Richard, the city's director of design and construction, told council the pond would help reduce the risks of floods in that portion of the city.

City councillors also voted this year to start planning to add two more water retention ponds in the east end near the Wheeler Boulevard traffic circle to deal with flooding risks. Residents at a public meeting said the city should have gone with a more expensive plan to buyout properties.

The work would involve separating sanitary and stormwater into different pipes. One detention pond would be near the east end pool on city land used as a soccer field, while a second is proposed in the Lewisville area on the west end of Frontenac Street where there are several homes.

The work is expected to cost $12 million.