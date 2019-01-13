Codiac RCMP investigate stabbing, use of bear spray

Codiac RCMP are investigating two violent incidents that happened Saturday night.

At around 9:45, police responded to a report of a stabbing on Miles Road in Riverview.

Three people were arrested and are in custody. Two of whom were treated in hospital.

Bear spray in apartment

At around 10 p.m., police responded to a call of bear spray being used on people inside an apartment building on West Lane on Moncton.

"Police attended, as well as Moncton fire, to clear, aerate, the apartment," said RCMP Cpl John White.

Three people were arrested.

The Canadian Red Cross was called in to assist those who might need help with lodging or other supplies.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information on either incident to contact them.