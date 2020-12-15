Ministers lament cancellation of in-person services, promise Christmas will still come

On a typical Christmas Eve, there "isn't a whole lot of breathing space" at St. Paul's United Church in Riverview. More than 1,000 people usually attend one of three "joyous" services, but Rev. Steve Berube said that won't be the case this year.

"Generally there's a choir behind us," Berube said from the pulpit, looking over an empty sanctuary. "It's really a marvellous celebration. It's centered a lot on music and a lot on the story … we always try to find innovative ways of talking about aspects of the story."

This year Berube and his fellow minister Rev. Andy O'Neill have had to be more innovative that usual in their celebration of Christmas.

Under New Brunswick's yellow phase, churches are permitted to be open if one metre of physical distance is maintained and everyone is wearing a mask. If masks aren't worn, two metres of distance must be in place.

The pews at St. Paul's United Church in Riverview are usually packed on Christmas Eve but this year the in-person services have been cancelled because of COVID-19 precautions. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

While O'Neill and Berube understand that the guidelines would allow them to offer reduced, in-person services, they made the decision, together with a COVID-committee of parishioners, to go their own way.

Berube said some parishioners have "pushed back" at the cancellation of in-person services when it's allowed by the government, but said when he explains the reasons, "people get it."

Decision based on inclusion

The ministers said the decision came down to the values of the church, which include the core belief that "all are welcome" regardless of their background or how often they attend.

"If we can't have 1,000 people, if we can only have 100 at a time…how do we decide who comes and who doesn't?" O'Neill explained. "How do we make that decision?"

Berube said the other key question that guided their decision was, "What does our faith call us to do?"

Berube and O'Neill said in order to follow their faith, and "love your neighbour," it only made sense to keep everyone as safe as possible, and that meant cancelling the in-person services.

For O'Neill, who has diabetes, that decision brought great relief, along with disappointment that he won't be able to lead the usual family service which is always "packed" with grandparents, parents, children and babies, and in which everyone has a part to play.

"Each person in the congregation — they're either a shepherd or a wise man or a sheep or an angel. And they get to say things at various points in telling the story," he said.

"It's an absolute hoot. And especially when you have so many children — it's hundreds of voices participating in this thing and singing carols. It's such a fun service."

Rev. Andy O'Neill, who is diabetic, said he has felt protected by his church community throughout the pandemic. He will especially miss the in-person family service on Christmas Eve but says lots of fun is planned for the virtual service. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Even though the 2020 virtual service will be different, O'Neill is working on something families will still enjoy.

This year the "internet genie is out of the bottle," he said, and St. Paul's United virtual services have been attracting even more people than pre-COVID in-person services.

"People are participating now who would never have had the opportunity to before," O'Neill said. "We clearly can't replicate what happens here on Christmas Eve, but we can do our best to provide that sense of what happens. Music, telling the story in a prayerful way, and in a way that connects our family to everyone else's family who wants to join us."

'We will make it through this together'

Berube will miss seeing everyone on Christmas Eve, but said the message of his sermon, and of the online celebration will remain.

"What's important to us is trying to care and to [show] love for each other in a way that's different this year, but still the message of love coming at Christmastime — no matter what — it still comes."

I know it's going to be different, but everything else this year has been different and we are that much closer to the end of this than we were. - Rev. Steve Berube, St. Paul's United

He points to a Christmas he spent in Bethlehem in recent years, where people gathered to celebrate Christmas Eve at the site where Christians believe Jesus was born.

In spite of the political division in that region, and "even under the difficulty that they face, Christmas still comes," Berube said.

Rev. Steve Berube took this photo of people gathered in Manger Square on Christmas Eve in 2018. He said the story of Christmas will always be celebrated, even during a pandemic when people cannot gather. (Submitted by Steve Berube)

"And that was part of what we also realized was whether or not we hold a service here, Christmas will still come. It doesn't matter what the circumstances in the community are, it doesn't matter if there's a pandemic. Christmas is still going to come."

Berube hopes people will rediscover the story of Christmas during this "once in a century" pandemic.

"I know it's going to be different, but everything else this year has been different and we are that much closer to the end of this than we were," he said. "We will make it through this together."