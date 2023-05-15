Moncton adding 33 surveillance cameras to downtown street

Moncton will install 33 surveillance cameras along St. George Street in the New Brunswick city's downtown.

Councillors who represent the area say it's to address crime and drug use in the area.

"They want to feel safe again in their neighbourhood," Deputy Mayor Shawn Crossman said about businesses and residents.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of installing the cameras at a cost of $90,000 along the street, which runs through the downtown from Vaughan Harvey Boulevard to King Street.

The cameras are expected to be purchased and installed over the next six to eight weeks. The exact locations of the cameras was not discussed Monday evening.

Money for the cameras will come from a contingency fund council established in the 2023 budget.

St. George Street in Moncton, N.B., runs through the downtown from Vaughan Harvey Boulevard to King Street. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Crossman, whose ward includes the eastern portion of downtown, is a board member of business group Downtown Moncton Centre-Ville. He said the cameras won't be monitored 24/7, but footage will be available for investigations by police or municipal bylaw enforcement.

Coun. Charles Léger, whose ward includes the western portion of the downtown, said he's also heard from people who wanted more cameras.

"I think it allows enforcement to be able to have a better idea in terms of what's happening," Léger said in an interview.

Several cameras have already been installed this year along Main Street, which runs parallel to St. George Street, allowing the city's bylaw enforcement officers to have a 24/7 live feed of parts of the downtown.

The vote Monday followed one in April where councillors directed staff to work with RCMP to determine where to place the cameras.

Councillors also approved a policy for the cameras last month, setting out how they can be used and who can access the feeds or footage. The policy says the footage will be deleted after 30 days.

Councillors support more cameras

Both councillors say they support adding even more cameras in the future.

"I would say yes, because I think that I would like to see cameras in our parks, some of our playgrounds, places where people gather along the riverfront so that we have an idea as a municipality, and law enforcement and so on, as to some of the things that are happening," Léger said.

Crossman brushed off a question about privacy concerns.

"I think people need to feel safe and secure," he said. "I mean, when you go to a bank machine, there's a camera on you. Your phone tracks you everywhere you're going. And it seems like people are very happy to take social media pictures and post them."

Meetings about crime and drug use in the city's west end led to a series of recommendations last year that included studying installing more cameras.

Councillors at the time rejected a proposal to spend $40,000 studying security cameras in "problem neighbourhoods."

Léger said there was a "disconnect" around the video policy that needed to be dealt with first.

"Now in the future it's really more of a question of purchasing the cameras and mounting the cameras," Léger said.