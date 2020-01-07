Couple to transform historic Moncton church rectory into boutique hotel

A drive downtown to get a coffee has turned into an ambitious plan by a Moncton couple to save a historic, Gothic-Revival, stone building.

When Kara Campbell and Paul Scharnberg drove by St. Bernard's Rectory, with its tower, spires and stone chimney, they noticed the 'For Sale' sign and started dreaming.

"There's not a lot of buildings in Moncton that have that look…with the heritage and the history and the Gothic-style — we just fell in love," Campbell said.

Scharnberg, who is a contractor, and Campbell, who studied design, have experience flipping homes and have also worked on some commercial properties.

Kara Campbell and Paul Scharnberg are the new owners of St. Bernard’s Rectory. The couple plans to turn the historic building, which still has its original wooden staircase, into a 9-room boutique hotel. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

She admits that renovating the rectory, which was built between 1914 and 1915 and has been vacant for years, presents some challenges.

"There's some water damage because the roof had some holes in it so that's one concern," she said.

"We've seen some other scary things along the path so it's just doing one room at a time, one level at a time, working our way through it and getting it done."

Kara Campbell and Paul Scharnberg bought St. Bernard's Rectory and plan on turning it into Moncton's newest boutique hotel. 1:00

Exterior to be preserved

The other challenge is preserving the heritage property and ensuring any changes are approved by the City of Moncton's Heritage Preservation Review Board.

Campbell and Scharnberg are already in discussions with the board.

The Gothic-style arched lancet windows in St. Bernard's Rectory are some of the unique characteristics of the registered heritage property. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"We don't plan on changing the look of the building at all. Except for maybe adding a couple of things on the outside, so we will be presenting everything to them to make sure they're OK with it."

The couple won't say how much they paid for the rectory, only that they "got a good deal" on the property, which was listed for $459,000. They also have investors in the project.

Kara Campbell and her husband, Paul Scharnberg, are the new owners of the heritage property in downtown Moncton. 6:20

They hope the nine rooms in their boutique hotel will fill a niche in Moncton for visitors who wants something other than a standard room in a large chain.

"We know that people are looking for something a little bit different when they come to an area, so if you can go to a place, walk out your door, go to restaurants nearby…you don't even have to get into a car or taxi — everything's right downtown."

The stone tower of St. Bernard's Rectory is another of the unique features of the heritage building. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

The hotel will be called The Keep, which is a type of fortified tower built in castles during the Middle Ages.

Campbell isn't sure when they will start taking reservations, but she hopes the renovations will be underway soon.

"First thing will be demo so we can see what we're actually dealing with underneath and we're ready to go."