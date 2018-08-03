A lot of cat for your money: Moncton SPCA discounts fees for heftier felines

It's more cat for less — at least at the Moncton SPCA, where some fat feline friends are up for adoption at a reduced fee.

Adoptions of cats are down and even more so for cats that carry a little bit of weight, so the shelter is reducing the adoption fee to $50 from $99 normally charged.

That fee covers all shots, microchipping, and spaying or neutering.

Some of the cats at the Moncton SPCA are on the chubby side, which increases their health risks. (Alex Vietinghoff/CBC)

Nanette Pearl, director of animal welfare at the Moncton SPCA, said it's harder for heavier cats to be adopted because of the various health issues that come with them.

Chubby cats are less likely to be adopted, according to the Moncton SPCA. That’s why their adoption fee is 50 per cent off until Sunday. 0:38

Chubbier cats come with potential health issues, including stress fractures, sore backs, diabetes, and difficulty grooming.

"You are getting a lot cat for your money," she said.

She said allowing cats to gain more weight than they can handle doesn't do them any favours.

Pearl said anyone who adopts a chubby cat should consult a veterinarian before putting the animal on a regimen.

The Moncton SPCA charges $99 to adopt a cat but has reduced that to $50 for overweight cats. (Alex Vietinghoff/CBC)

Say hello to Loretta

Of the nine chubby cats that came to the shelter recently, three have new homes.

One of those was Heisenberg or soon-to-be Loretta. She was adopted by Carol Gallant, who said even older cats and chubby ones deserve a home.

"They just need another chance at life," she said. "They can't be stuck in a cage for their whole lives."

Gallant has been able to provide homes to eight cats from several different rescue organizations in Moncton.

She now spends about $60 a month on food for them.

"We talked about getting an older cat, and I saw Heisenberg, and I said, 'We have to get her,'" she said.

Different personalities

She said living as a child around two farms, where the cats were kept to chase and kill mice, is where her love of cats began. She was often feeding them.

Gallant said he loves being able to provides homes to cats in need. Each has its own personality, she said.

But does she have room for more?

"I say no now, but you never know in a couple of years."