Nearly 200 cats awaiting adoption at Moncton SPCA
Moncton’s SPCA has so many cats it’s had to offer a discount on adoption fees
Moncton's SPCA has taken in nearly 300 cats since mid-August, forcing the organization to offer discounts on adoption fees and place the felines in cages normally reserved for dogs.
"It's probably the first time we've been this full," said Crystal Webb, an animal attendant and receptionist at Moncton's SPCA.
The SPCA is offering a discount price of $50 off cats and kittens to encourage people to adopt. It normally costs $110 to adopt a cat and $185 to adopt a kitten.
Webb said the discount prices have reduced the number of cats at the shelter to 189 in the last couple weeks.
"We're getting there," she said. "We were overflowing, so it certainly helps. Every cat out the door is a blessing."
Webb said the high volume of cats has been taxing on the staff, too, Staff members have had to spend more time caring for all the felines.
"I'll be looking forward to the end of fall."
Some of the cats have been placed in dogs kennels, collapsable dog cages and rabbit cages while they await adoption.
The influx of cats and kittens in Moncton may be because not enough felines are being spayed and neutered, Webb said. She also said more cats tend to give birth near the end of summer.
As for why so many cats have ended up in the hands of the SPCA, Webb said there are a number of factors at play.
If a person moves into a nursing home, they usually have to leave their pets behind. Sometimes people move away and abandon their cat, or cats, as well.
Webb also said a person may adopt a cat and then realize they have an allergy.
"Everything you can think of," she said.
