Moncton's popular Soupfest returns with bold flavours after two-year break

The scent of warm cups of soup was back in the air at the Moncton Coliseum on Tuesday, with whiffs of everything from Bahamian curry to salmon chowder.

About 500 people turned out for Soupfest, an annual fundraiser for the United Way of Greater Moncton and Southeastern New Brunswick. The event was put on pause for two years because the pandemic.

Daniela Fernandez, United Way's director of community engagement, said there's excitement surrounding the event's return after the pandemic put it on hold for two years.

"It's a really beautiful time for people to get together, try lots of different local flavours, cuisines, visit new and exciting restaurants that are in the area," she said.

Soupfest started 16 years ago as a fundraising event for Support to Single Parents Inc. When that organization closed in 2016 , the United Way decided to carry the idea forward.

It typically sells out of tickets in advance and draws a crowd of about 800 people. This year's crowds were a bit smaller.

WATCH / Soupfest returns to the Moncton Coliseum

Fernandez said the event brings in about $14,000 to $15,000 annually for the United Way's community fund, which supports 26 different programs run by partners in the region.

"For a lot of people, it's kind of become a bit of a tradition to say goodbye to winter and welcome spring," she said. "Everyone's been talking about it."

Global flavours

The fest featured soups donated by 20 restaurant partners in Greater Moncton, who donated the food. The flavours varied from local to international: beer and cheese soup, curries, chowder, Asian, minestrone, Caribbean bean and squash soups.

Hamerika MacNeil, owner of Spicy Grillz in Riverview, cooked up a full-bodied Jamaican red pea soup with red kidney beans, chicken, potatoes and coconut milk. It was her first time as a restaurant partner at the event.

Hamerika MacNeil of the restaurant Spicy Grillz in Riverview prepared a Jamaican red pea soup. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

"In the winter people need to warm up and the United Way is very good at what they do for the community," she said.

Any leftover soup doesn't go to waste. It's used as part of the United Way meals program for vulnerable seniors in the community.

'We just love soup'

On the floor of the Coliseum, lunch-goers walked from table to table, many with their own spoons and bowls in hand to reduce waste.

Heath Johnson was at a table sampling his 12th soup and planned to try all 20.

Heath Johnson has attended nearly every Soupfest in the event's 16-year history. He planned to try all 20 soups. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

"We just love soup, especially this time of year when it's cold and miserable outside, it's nice to have a place to go," he said.

Johnson has been to every Soupfest but one and said he was thrilled to see it return.

"I jumped and did a little happy dance at home when I found out the fundraiser was coming back," he said.