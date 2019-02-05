At 'Souper' fundraiser, a dill-pickle concoction among the many offerings

Jordan Holden is stirring a large pot of dill pickle soup.

Holden, representing Tony's Bistro, is taking part in Soupfest at the Moncton Coliseum Agrena, a fundraiser of the United Way.

"There's always a lot of great soups here," Holden said. "Everyone's always making chicken and that sort of stuff, so we decided to go a little outside the box with it and be a little different."

Holden said the Bistro made about 80 litres of soup and used about 30 jars of pickles.

"A lot of people are weirded out before they try it but then we're getting lots of good feedback a lot of people seem to be really enjoying it." he said.

Kayla Keenan, engagement and development manager for the United Way, says Soupfest is one of the organization's biggest fundraisers of the year. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

The 14th annual Soupfest sold out, with all 800 tickets spoken for.

Kayla Keenan is the engagement and development manager for the United Way.

"Soupfest is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year— it's during a really cool time of year, it's a nice way for people to come warm up, it's a delicious lunch and all the proceeds are invested in the United Way community fund."

With more than 20 soups to sample, Mary Laltoo was trying a bit of everything.

"There's a couple of tomato soups that I really like," she said. "They're surprisingly different flavours but very good. This Mexican one is very good. Actually all of them are very good. Just these happen to be favourites.

Mary Laltoo says she sampled all of the soups offered by local restaurants. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"It's a great spot to meet people it's a great spot to sample some of the restaurants in town and it's for a good cause as well."

Paul LeBlanc said the roasted parsnip and white chocolate soup was one of his favourites.

"It's got some sweetness to it and the parsnip is really, it's really good."

Shelley Hunter said it can be a challenge, fitting so many soups into just an hour.

"It's really nice to experience the creativity and the different flavours that people can put together and it's fun — it's a fun way to socialize." Hunter said.

Julie Fairweather, Shelley Hunter, and Jessica Harris attend Soupfest every year and say it's a challenge fitting so many flavours in to one hour. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Michel Savoie, from Les Brumes du Coude, made "My Asian Crave," a vegetable curry soup.

"Oh, it's a little bit of what I had I had — vegetables, I had a curry paste. I said put it all together and yeah, I was kind of stoked to do something different."

Savoie said the crowds have been appreciative and he and his crew had a great time.

Michel Savoie, from Les Brumes du Conde, mixes a vegetable, curry soup called "My Asian Crave". (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Along with filling bellies, Soupfest is filling the coffers at the United Way.

Kayla Keenan said last year's event raised $14,000.

"This year in 2019, we'll funding 22 full programs delivered by 21 local agencies," she said.