Swastikas spray-painted on Moncton skate park

Large, red swastikas were spray-painted on the Moncton skate park last night.

The city said it was notified late last night and crews were on the scene early this morning to remove it.

Mayor Dawn Arnold was at the site this morning. She she's received lots of messages about the graffiti.

"It's unacceptable, and essential that it's removed right away.... We have no tolerance for things like this," Arnold said.

She didn't know if there are surveillance cameras that might be used to catch the vandal.

Noa Cormier, 11, goes to the park regularly and saw the graffiti on the ground this morning. (Rose St-Pierre/Radio Canada)

Noa Cormier, an 11-year-old who comes to the skate park regularly, and said there is often graffiti and broken glass.

He arrived this morning and saw the graffiti and the work crews. He said he didn't know what the symbol meant at first but someone explained it to him.

"Once I understood, I wondered why would someone come do this here, especially since Remembrance Day is coming up," he said.

Arnold doesn't think there's a link between the graffiti and Remembrance Day, but suspects the perpetrators are probably young people who don't understand the impact of the symbol.