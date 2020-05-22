One man dead, another charged after Moncton shooting

A 22-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a Moncton man, police said Friday.

Codiac Regional RCMP were called to an apartment building in downtown Moncton ​​​​around 9:20 p.m. Thursday after a report of shots being fired, RCMP spokesperson Const. Isabelle Beaulieu said.

Josh Daley was found "badly injured" inside the building at the corner of Gordon and Sangster streets. The 27-year-old was taken to hospital, where he died.

Beaulieu said Jake Mischiek was arrested "at a nearby residence a short time later" and taken into custody.

Mischiek, 22, was charged Friday and is expected to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

On Friday morning, members of the RCMP forensics team entered the scene of the shooting in downtown Moncton that took place the night before. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The shooting occurred at an older blue home divided into multiple apartments two blocks north of Main Street.

Colten Counsineau, who lives across the street, said he saw police vehicles arriving with sirens blaring.

"We [saw] a lot of people screaming and getting angry," he said. "The cops went up into the house and then I [saw] them pull out a body. I wasn't sure if it was alive, but I heard them talking and saying 'stay with me.'"