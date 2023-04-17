2 Moncton homeless shelters to stay open a few months longer

Two temporary homeless shelters in Moncton that were to close at the end of the month will remain open until the end of June.

The New Brunswick government opened shelters on Mark Avenue and St. George Street late last year to increase bed capacity through the winter. Both were expected to close when contracts with the groups operating them expired at the end of April.

On Monday, Moncton council voted unanimously to continue leasing the Lions Community Centre building on St. George Street, a city-owned property, to the province until the end of June.

The Mark Avenue shelter is run by the YMCA's ReConnect street outreach service. Trevor Goodwin, the YMCA's senior director of outreach services, said the province extended its contract to the end of June.

City staff say it's a move to give the province more time as it prepares a plan to address homelessness in the city. The council vote called on the city and province to come up with a plan for a drop-in space by the end of May.

Jocelyn Cohoon, Moncton's director of recreation, says the province wants to open a drop-in space in the city. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"They have determined that there is a need for a drop in centre, hence the request for the extension of the lease and for consideration of a new model [for Community Centre]," Jocelyn Cohoon, the city's director of recreation, said in an interview.

Cohoon said the province is eyeing the Lions Centre building for the drop-in site.

CBC News requested comment from the province Monday evening as the council vote was taking place, but received no response.

Joanne Murray, a consultant working for the province, attended the meeting, but told CBC she was not authorized to speak.

About 135 used shelters this winter

Cohoon said around 60 people were regularly staying at the Mark Avenue shelter over the winter. She said about 75 were using the shelter run by The Humanity Project at the Lions Community Centre.

The beds are in addition to beds available at the city's two main shelters: House of Nazareth and Harvest House.

Trevor Goodwin, senior director of outreach services for the YMCA of Greater Moncton, has previously advocated for a drop-in space in the city. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Goodwin in February had voiced concern about what would happen when contracts for both shelters end in April. He advocated for a 24/7 drop-in space for those without a home to get out of the weather and access various services.

Reached after Monday's council vote, he welcomed consideration of a drop-in space, saying the loss of a drop-in space in 2018 created a gap.

"The individuals that we work with, the vulnerable population, they have every right to and deserve a community space and and to have that sense of community," Goodwin said.

He said it also provides a space for case management, teaching life skills, and a place to get out of the elements.

The Moncton Lions Club building on Mark Avenue was one of two temporary shelters over the winter. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Cohoon said the vote Monday does not guarantee the city-owned building will become a drop-in site, saying more information will be presented next month.

Several councillors, though, questioned the proposal to use it.

Deputy Mayor Bryan Butler said another location should be used.

Coun. Charles Leger said he shares concerns "that the majority of people who are homeless seem to be concentrated in a very small area in our downtown and it does certainly put a lot of pressure on the business community and the residents and so on that are here."

The motion calls for the city to have more bylaw enforcement officers patrolling near the shelter. Earlier, councillors voted to start work with RCMP on locations for video surveillance cameras, including the St. George Street area.

Coun. Daniel Bourgeois suggested the city should start charging the province to rent the building.

The discussion happened moments after councillors voted to give $379,325 to Moncton Lions Community Centre Inc.

The group had leased the Lions Community Centre building from the city for seniors programming until December when it was forced out to make way for the shelter.

A report to council says the organization moved to Heritage Court where it plans to stay until the end of the year.