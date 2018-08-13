After serving 700 people last year, Moncton shelter asks for more money

A Moncton emergency shelter is looking for more funding from the provincial government.

The House of Nazareth is in urgent need of renovations, according to its new executive director Rene Ephestion.

The shelter housed more than 700 people in the past year, Ephestion said, putting them up for a total of more than 5,000 nights.

With that degree of use, it doesn't take long for damage to take place, he said.

Ephestion said the dormitories and bathrooms need work and the shelter could use two heat pumps, which would also serve as air conditioners.

Ephestion declined to say how much funding the shelter now receives from governments.

But according to the Canada Revenue Agency's list of registered charities, Maison Nazareth Inc. received $7,487 from the federal government in 2016-17 and $94,063 from provincial governments.

The two largest portions of its revenue, about $200,000 each, came from donations and the sale of goods and services.

The shelter spent $408,032 to do its work, including $375,336 to pay 10 full-time employees and seven part-time employees.

Ephestion said the estimate for the heat pumps and dorm repairs is $90,000.

And another $60,000 worth of work is on a list of less urgent repairs.

The executive director said the shelter is providing an important service to the public and deserves more public money.

"When poverty hits you in the face, the first place that you go is an emergency shelter," said Ephestion.

Ephestion said he has spoken with local MLAs Monique LeBlanc and Cathy Rogers but has not received any funding commitments.

"I will find the funding," he said.

"I will knock at all the doors, but I will find the funding. It's a necessity."