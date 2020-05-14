Moncton DJ searching for voice from the past
Marc "Bones" LeBlanc searching for "Emily" heard on cassette tape found at garage sale
A Moncton music lover and DJ is searching for a voice from the past.
Marc "Bones" LeBlanc collects audio recordings, often found at second hand shops and yard sales.
With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to get out, LeBlanc has been going through his archive of old recordings that up until now he hadn't had a chance to listen to.
That's when he found the recording of a young girl and her mom.
"It says 'Emily' and it says '4 and 5' on it," said LeBlanc.
"I was just wondering 'who's this person, where's she at now' and it just got me kind of thinking and got me kind of sentimental."
Christmas tape
The mother introduces the girl named Emily Schultz who goes on to recite the old children's story "In A Dark Dark Wood."
There's no date on the tape, but there are clues about the time of year it was recorded.
"A lot of the recordings are just after Christmas," said LeBlanc.
"This little girl … basically talks about what she got from Christmas, how she loves her gifts and things."
Who is Emily?
Five-year-old Emily had high aspirations, calling herself the best singer in the world.
LeBlanc said he wondered what may have happened to Emily in her life and decided to turn to Facebook to find out.
He tried searching her name, but said there were so many people named Emily Schultz, it was clear that wasn't going to work.
So, he decided to post a clip of the recording on his Facebook page to see if anyone can help him track Emily down.
"Where is she, who is she, what is she doing, did she follow her dreams or does she have a 9-5 job," said LeBlanc.
"I just can't stop thinking about it."
LeBlanc said he'd love to send Emily the audio from the cassette so she can relive the memories.
So if you are Emily Schultz, or if you recognize the voice on the tape, LeBlanc can be contacted through his Facebook page.
With Files from Information Morning Moncton
