District seeks public input on fate of 3 Moncton-area schools

The Anglophone East School District wants to hear from the public before it decides whether to close three Moncton-area schools and merge them into one new building.

The district will hold public meetings to hear from parents Oct. 18 and Nov. 14 before the district education council votes Nov. 20 on whether to close Forest Glen, Sunny Brae and Mountain View schools and merge them into a new building.

The district has been carrying out a sustainability study of Forest Glen and Sunny Brae schools, near Elmwood Drive, and Mountain View in Irishtown.

All are operating under capacity and require costly repairs.

The study will consider four options: the status quo, consolidate the schools into one kindergarten to Grade 8 school, consolidate them into new elementary and middle schools, or another option raised during the study.

"If we were to close all three of them and have a brand new school, then certainly the maintenance we do on a daily basis in those schools wouldn't be an issue for us," said Gregg Ingersoll, superintendent of the district.

Ingersoll said the schools don't meet current standards for classroom sizes, lab spaces, or in the case of Mountain View, gymnasiums.

Public meetings

A public meeting was held earlier this year, but Ingersoll said less than 15 people attended.

"As far as parents and the public, I've had very little feedback," Ingersoll said.

Harry Doyle, chair of the district education council, said he hopes parents and community members attend a series of planned public meetings over the next month to provide input.

The council voted to go ahead with the study in May.

"I think there is a need to do this," Doyle said of the study.

He's previously said the schools aren't in great shape, but don't pose a danger to students.

The study will consider enrolment, transportation, economic development, health and safety, impact on the community, impact on other schools, finances and quality of education.

Forest Glen, a kindergarten to Grade 4 school, had 318 students enrolled as of September 2017. It has a capacity of 468 students. The school district says the school requires $1.5 million of maintenance work and repairs.

Forest Glen School in Moncton. (Google Streetview)

Sunny Brae, a middle school with Grades 5 to 8, has a capacity of 399 students with 302 enrolled last year. The school requires more than $2.5 million of work, according to the district.

Mountain View, a kindergarten to Grade 5 school, can hold 145 students but had 102 enrolled. It needs $900,000 worth of repairs.

Mountain View School in Irishtown is one of the schools under study. (Google Streetview)

The district education council voted in May to carry out the study under provincial Policy 409 as part of its capital spending plan.

Once the council makes a decision, it forwards the request to the province's education minister, who can accept or reject it.

The superintendent said if a new school is approved, it would likely be several years before it is built.