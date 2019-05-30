Moncton school lifts at-risk students who tumbled 'down the rabbit hole'

As Felicia Walker carefully trims excess fondant and wrestles to form her cake shaped like a stack of teacups, it's clear elaborate decorating can be a painstaking process.

But Walker is all smiles, knowing the hard work she and her classmates put into their Alice in Wonderland-themed projects is about to culminate in a vibrant showcase.

She's one of 97 students from five Moncton high schools attending the High School Therapeutic Education Support Site (TESS) in Anglophone School District East. It's a separate facility in Edith Cavell School that's designed to better meet the needs of at-risk students with smaller class sizes and project-based learning.

"Like a lot of us here, we struggle with something, and they seem to understand," Walker said. "Like other schools, they're so focused on so many other kids, but here it's so small, you can get to know and focus on more of us."

Felicia Walker shows off her fondant-covered teacup cake, her part in an Alice in Wonderland-themed project. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

The students, aged 15 to 21, selected an overarching theme for the spring semester that guided their work.

From decorating elaborate cakes to sewing costumes, building Victorian-era furniture to painting giant papier mâché mushrooms, the students were busy this week putting the final touches on their projects.

TESS students prepare for their Mad Hatter tea party. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

The students were tasked with using the skills learned in their classes — like math, woodworking, culinary tech, music and visual arts — and tapping into their own creativity to work on six large concepts, including designing and building the Queen of Hearts' moat, a rabbit hole and the Mad Hatter tea party.

Their completed work was on display and some pieces were up for auction at the school on Thursday.

Students at Edith Cavell's High School Therapeutic Education Support Site threw a Mad Hatter's Tea to show off their year-end projects. They say it's helping them step away from lives as chaotic as Alice's adventures. 1:28

'They really saved me'

Some students said Alice in Wonderland is a fitting choice, a story rife with chaos and confusion — not unlike their own lives.

"Sometimes it feels like I'm going down a rabbit hole," said Haley Davarennes.

She and classmate Josee Richard, dressed in Alice-themed costumes they made, said they didn't see much of a future before enrolling at TESS.

Haley Daverennes said she found who she really was at TESS. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Daverennes said she struggled with drugs and mental illness and attempted suicide three years ago, as a middle school student. She tried a standard school again but lasted three months at Harrison Trimble High School.

"I was in a really bad stage where I couldn't get up for school," Daverennes said. "My marks were unbelievably... disgusting. And then I started coming here, and I started finding myself and I found who I really am."

Richard said she felt excluded, isolated and looked down upon at Moncton High School — all of which deeply affected her mental health.

Josee Richard said she didn't see a future for herself until she came to TESS. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

"And then I came here. I never had a teacher tell me that they're proud of me, I've never had the grades that I've had here, they're so amazing. And the stuff we do here is fun," Richard said.

"Now I have a plan. I have a college I want to go to, like all of it. I never thought I'd live that far … they really saved me."

Personalized learning

Opened in the fall of 2017, TESS is a unique-to-New Brunswick centre that offers individualized and flexible learning plans to students based on their strengths.

Principal John Tingley said they welcome students who have struggled with substance abuse, absenteeism, low self-esteem or trauma.

Principal John Tingley said helping students discover their passion is why he became a teacher. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

"So, that whole mental health component is huge here," Tingley said, noting attendance is higher than 80 per cent this year.

"How to express yourself appropriately, how to deal with your past the best you can, where you're at and how to let people know that you have potential. Those are the three big things that our kids focus on, and you see in their work."

An Alice in Wonderland-themed chair built by a TESS student. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Tingley said helping students chart a new path and discover their passion is why he became a teacher 25 years ago.

"You're seeing the projects, the students are talking about their projects, they're talking about their life experiences," he said. "To me that's a win-win."