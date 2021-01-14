N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 new school cases

A school in Moncton and a school in Quispamsis have new cases of COVID-19.

Edith Cavell School on Park Street, for students in kindergarten to Grade 8, announced a second case in an email to parents on Wednesday night.

The school is closed Thursday for a second consecutive day and students will learn from home.

Kennebecasis Valley High School closed Thursday morning, and the Anglophone South School District later reported the school's first case of COVID-19 in an email to parents.

Both schools say they're working with Public Health to identify any students or staff who may have been in contact with the positive cases.

"We understand you may feel anxious over the coming days," the district said in an email to parents.

"Public Health officials will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and will tell you if your child needs to self-isolate."

At both schools, only those contacted by Public Health will need to self-isolate.

Edith Cavell was one of two schools to confirm COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The Anglophone East School district announced the school's first positive case in a tweet.

Polyvalente-A.-M. Sormany High School in Edmundston also reported a positive case of COVID-19, but it remains open.

6 schools affected after the holidays

Schools across the province have consistently reported cases following the holidays.

Three schools asked students and staff to self-isolate over the weekend, after they all reported cases.

Académie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie in Campbellton reported one case, while Townsview School announced one case and three cases were confirmed at Woodstock High School.

The cases were all confirmed Saturday.

Garderie Tic Tac Toe, a Dalhousie daycare centre, also reported one case.

Exposure notifications

Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Jan. 6 – Air Canada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:30 a.m.

Public Health also identified potential public exposure at the following locations:

Gusto Italian Grill & Bar, 130 Westmorland St., Moncton, on Jan, 3, 4 and 7, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

130 Westmorland St., Moncton, on Jan, 3, 4 and 7, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bo Diddley's Lounge , 295 Collishaw St., on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (285 Collishaw St., Moncton)

, 295 Collishaw St., on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (285 Collishaw St., Moncton) Miss Cue pool hall , 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Jan. 1 to 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

, 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Jan. 1 to 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Foggerz Five-O-Six, an e-cigarette store in Woodstock, has closed because of possible COVID-19 exposure.

If you were at any of these locations, and you have no symptoms of COVID-19, self-monitor and follow all Public Health guidelines. If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and do not need to talk to a nurse, complete the self-assessment and get tested.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: