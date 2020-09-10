'Reverse' Santa Claus parade in Moncton called off

COVID-19 concerns have scratched another Santa Claus parade from the calendar, this time in Moncton, where organizers had hoped to try something a little different to be safe.

The parade was going to be held Nov. 21 as a reverse parade,, with floats kept stationary in the parking lot at the Moncton Coliseum and parade-goers driving through to view them.

But parade president Alex Morton said the parade committee had to cancel the event because of health concerns. He also pointed to the Moncton region's recent return to the yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery efforts after two weeks back in orange because of an outbreak at a special care home.

"It is disappointing, but we must all do our part to keep our community safe and to stop the spread of COVID-19," Morton said in a news release.

He said the plan for the stationary parade protected the viewing public from physical distancing concerns, but it didn't provide for the volunteers who would be on the floats.

The Royale Greater Moncton Santa Claus Parade is the latest to be cancelled. Parades in Saint John, the Kennebecasis Valley, and Miramichi have also been called off.

The Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade in Fredericton is still scheduled, but there's some doubt, according to its listing on the city's tourism website.

In Bathurst, plans for the annual parade are still under review.