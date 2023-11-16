New Moncton salon offers private room for clients who wear hijabs

A new multicultural salon in Moncton has opened a private room, designed for clients who wear hijabs.

One of Style by Siwar Studio's first customers was Lina Khaled, who used to wait months until she made a trip to the Middle East to get her hair cut.

Khaled moved to Canada from Dubai in 2021. She said as a Muslim, she is not allowed to remove her headscarf and expose her hair to any man who isn't a member of her family.

"We must not show [our hair] to anyone except to my husband, my father, my uncles," she said.

"If there is a girls' gathering party … you can remove it, do whatever you want — but [with] strange people, you have to [wear it]."

Hanaa Alabbas is a Syrian hairstylist who works in the private room at Style by Siwar Studio. She also speaks Arabic. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

Khaled said even though she often has her head covered, it does not change the fact that she wants to style her hair.

"You know, every lady — she wants to have her beauty always on her," Khaled said.

Mini-salon within a salon

Hairstylist Hanaa Alabbas, who left Syria and arrived in Canada in 2018, said she's happy to be able to serve clients in Arabic and calls the new multicultural salon "different and a very good idea."

Alabbas had to abandon her newly-opened salon in Syria, and said it is now in ruins.

She said it's been difficult to adjust and to become comfortable in a new country. She had to learn to speak English and welcomed a new baby three years ago.

"Now I am standing on my feet again to start my dream, to complete my dream."

Hijab-wearing clients enjoy salon service in safe space: New salon has private room for clients who wear headscarves

The executive director of the Cosmetology Association of New Brunswick couldn't say whether the service for hijab-wearing clients is the first for the province, however Gaye Cail did say she is "very pleased" to see the effort "to accommodate women who wear the hijab."

Multicultural salon

Salon co-owner Andréia Souza said having a stylist who wears a hijab and speaks Arabic is helping to break cultural barriers in Moncton.

Souza immigrated to Canada from Brazil 18 years ago, and is proud to be helping other newcomers feel as included as she did when she arrived.

"Women wearing hijabs are women like me," she said. "There is no difference between us."

Andréia Souza is one of the owners at Style by Siwar Studio in Moncton. She immigrated to Canada from Brazil 18 years ago (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

Souza said she realized how big the demand for a private room would be after attending a party with more than 70 Muslim women, all of whom removed their headscarves.

"They had this beautiful hair ... all the hijabs were off."

Souza said "a lot of thought" was put into making the private room comfortable — including a seating area with pillows covered in Turkish fabric.

She said she hopes it will be a place where women can bring their friends and children while they get their hair done.

"They can make this an experience. A little social event."

The room has two salon chairs, two big round mirrors, lots of storage and a hair-wash station, making it a mini-salon.