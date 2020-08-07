Pandemic forces hostels in Saint John, Moncton to close

The only hostels in Saint John and Moncton are permanently closing because of the pandemic, reducing accommodation geared toward young budget-conscious travellers.

The BunkHaus Hostel in Saint John and the C'Mon Inn in Moncton, owned by different people, announced the closures two days apart late last month.

Monique Vautour, who co-owns the C'Mon Inn with her husband, Morgan LeBlanc, said normally the hostel would get through the winter based on income from the busier summer season.

But when the pandemic hit, the hostel with its communal sleeping and bathroom spaces closed and hasn't reopened.

"It's very stressful to have the properties with no income coming in," Vautour said in an interview.

The BunkHaus Hostel in Saint John announced it is closing because of the pandemic. The space will be repurposed, the owner announced in a Facebook post. (BunkHaus Hostel/Facebook)

The BunkHaus, which opened two years ago on Water Street, announced it will close Sept. 2.

"With a heavy heart and a deep breath I am officially closing Saint John's only hostel," owner Ingrid Woodhouse wrote in a Facebook post on July 29.

"As I am sure you can guess this decision has been forced on me due to covid19 and the resulting lack of tourism."

The Uptowner café and bar connected to the BunkHaus will remain open, Woodhouse wrote.

'Absolutely amazing experience'

The C'Mon Inn hostel has operated out of a home built in 1884 on Fleet Street in downtown Moncton. The hostel originally opened in 2006. Vautour and LeBlanc have owned it since 2010.

"Running the hostel has been a highlight — an absolutely amazing experience," Vautour said.

She said she's met people from around the world and had helpful volunteers who have helped run the hostel.

As a school teacher, she said they also tried to teach guests about the history of Moncton and the Acadian culture.

"There's an attachment here with our guests and our travellers and the house, so it was a very hard decision to make," Vautour said.

The hostel property in downtown Moncton is now for sale. Vautour says she hopes whoever buys the building preserves the structure built in the 1800s. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The closure reduces options for travellers trying to save on accommodations.

Peak season rates at C'Mon Inn were around $37 for a shared room or around $89 for a private room, prices that include taxes and breakfast. Rates at downtown Moncton hotels ranged from $120 to $160 this week.

She said about 90 per cent of C'Mon guests were from outside the Maritimes. They typically would have 20 to 25 guests per night this time of year.

Vautour said they considered turning the building into another business, but that also required money. And raising prices would defeat the purpose of catering to budget travellers.

"We've been running it for 10 years. If we close, we can close on a high, not a low," Vautour said.

The property is for sale along with an adjacent home owned by LeBlanc and Vautour.

"We're hoping someone who's in love with old, heritage houses will come and buy it," she said.

Other older homes in the neighbourhood, some that had been rooming houses, have been torn down in recent years. Some have been replaced by apartment buildings.

Vautour will return to teaching in September. As well, she's now a grandparent and said they're looking forward to a quieter few years to spend with family.