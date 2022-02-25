Moncton's Ukrainian community fearful for family caught in invasion

Over 100 Ukrainian Canadians waved flags and signs outside Moncton City Hall on Thursday evening, calling for peace following the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine.

Those with family and friends still in Ukraine could think of little else, awaiting updates from their loved ones as shelling and gunfire hit cities across the eastern European nation.

Natalia Haidash moved from Ukraine to Moncton, N.B., in 2017 with her husband. She said the attack came as a shock when she received news around 11 p.m. AT.

"I started calling and messaging my relatives to ask them what was happening and I haven't slept since," she said. "It was a very stressful 24 hours."

The attack, which many had feared for weeks, became a reality early Thursday morning local time, as Russian troops and tanks moved onto Ukrainian soil and began airstrikes.

Natalia Haidash helped organize the rally in support of Ukraine. She said she hasn't slept since the Russian invasion and fears for her family. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Haidaish said her parents and brother are safe so far, but the airport in their southeastern city has been bombarded with airstrikes. They have food, water, supplies and even weapons if needed, she said.

The Moncton rally aimed to raise awareness of the conflict and gather support from the local community. Demonstrators played the Ukrainian national anthem, raised a flag and gave speeches about the conflict as passing cars honked in support.

Greater Moncton is home to about 500 Ukrainian families, according to organizers.

Haidaish said the rally shows how the community is "deeply touched" by the Russian invasion.

"Even if we are far from our native land, we still can help spread information, which is very important in winning the informational war against Russia," she said.

Nataliya Kheroim said the warn has torn her family apart. She is from Kyiv, Ukraine, and has family in Ukraine and Russia. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

For Nataliya Kheroim, the war is breaking her family apart.

She has family on both sides of the border. Her parents are in Russia, while her sister and her husband's parents are in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. Both countries were once republics under the Soviet Union, resulting in close ties across the border for many families.

Moncton's Ukrainian community wave flags outside city hall and played the country's national anthem. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

"We hope that this will stop soon, this kind of aggression," Kheroim said.

"Ukraine is an independent country and it has its own path. So we are all praying for Ukraine right now."