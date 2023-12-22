Moncton's Hynes family restaurant changes owners after 84 years

Jamie Hynes is preparing for one of the biggest changes in his popular restaurant's three generations of history: handing it off to another family.

Hynes Family Restaurant was sold earlier this month to three cousins originally from India, looking to dive into the hospitality industry with a well-established business.

Hynes is retiring after 34 years of owning the restaurant and said it's "bittersweet" to be the final generation to run it.

"In my heart, I kind of knew it was the right time," he said.

WATCH | 'In my heart I kind of knew it was the right time' Moncton's Hynes diner has been sold, but the tradition will continue Duration 2:32 The popular spot for comfort food has changed owners after three generations in the Hynes family. The buyers say they plan to keep everything the same.

Little has changed at the family restaurant over the years, from the comfort food menu, to the retro neon signage out front. Many of the staff have been working there for decades.

Hynes first opened in 1939 as a small canteen-style lunch counter on St. George Street. Then in 1957, the restaurant moved to its current location on Mountain Road.

Jamie Hynes, who grew up spending time in the restaurant as a child, took over the business from his parents in 1990.

"It's hard work," he said. "But I enjoyed every minute of it."

Hynes Restaurant is a step back in time, from the retro signage outside to the homey dining room. The new owners plan to keep everything the way it is, from the menu to the decor. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Hynes said the restaurant's focus on offering consistent quality comfort food has helped it develop loyal customers.

The new owners plan to keep it that way.

Jay Patel, who bought the restaurant with his cousins Bhargav Kevadiya and Sarthak Italiya, said he plans to keep things the same way they've been run for decades.

"I found people who are coming here, they like the food they are eating. I don't want to make any changes to the menus, all the staff will be the same," he said.

Patel came to Canada from India as a student in 2016 and decided to stay. He was looking for a business opportunity and came across Hynes, which stood out for its history.

"For the community, they are coming here because they feel home," he said.

Raymond Richard, 80, has been eating at Hynes Restaurant every day for the past 40 years. He said the warm welcome and friendly service makes him feel like he's eating a home-cooked meal with family. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

The property sold for $835,200, according to Service New Brunswick property records. Patel, Kevadiya and Italiya officially took over as the new owners on Dec. 8.

It's a big change for regulars like Raymond Richard. He's been eating at Hynes seven days a week, sometimes multiple times a day, for more than 40 years.

"It's like a family. It's not just the food, it's the service and the warmth of the people," he said, in between bites of blueberry pie.

Richard, 80, was stopping by for his second visit to Hynes that day. He said he's glad the new owners are keeping the menu the same, but he'll miss seeing Jamie Hynes around.

"Let's hope it's going to stay the same, because it's been very good," he said.

The dining room at Hynes Restaurant in Moncton, where regulars come in frequently for all-day breakfast and pieces of pie. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Hynes is staying on board as a "special advisor" for the coming months, helping the new owners learn how to run all aspects of the restaurant. But he expects to step away in the spring and begin retirement.

"We wanted people to come in that care like we do," he said. "That was definitely important."

Hynes said his regulars, many who have become friends, are both surprised about the sale and happy for him.

"I'm very proud to have carried on as long as I did," he said.

"My heart will always be in the place."