Moncton's Hindu community opens first temple in city

The opening of the first Hindu temple in Moncton, N.B., Monday attracted an estimated 1,000 people, with some travelling from as far away as Bathurst, N.B., and Miramichi, N.B., for the event.

The temple is the third one in the Maritimes, with the others located in Fredericton and Halifax.

Ketan Raval, a volunteer organizer with the Hindu Society of New Brunswick, said having a temple is a "dream come true" for the community after more than a decade of discussions.

"Whenever someone is moving here, they search for a Hindu temple. That's what they google. Today they will get the result, they will see there is a Hindu temple in Moncton," he said.

The new temple is in a rented space at 15 Milner Rd. in the city's west end. The building, which was formerly a restaurant, has enough space for about 150 people to pray.

Ketan Raval, one of the volunteers behind the project, said community members are excited to finally have a Hindu temple in Moncton, N.B., after years of discussions. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Raval said while the space may be small, he sees it as just the start. He said anyone, regardless of faith, is welcome to come and visit.

"This is going to grow. Some Hindu festivals will come and we'll see a larger audience," he said.

During opening spiritual practices at the temple, Hindus practised pooja, a ritual of offering food and prayers to the gods. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

The region's Indian community has been quickly growing in recent years. The Indo-Canadian Association of Greater Moncton estimates more than 2,000 members of the Indian diaspora live in the area.

Organizers expect Hindus to travel from across the region and even from P.E.I. to attend, as the province does not have a temple.

Jigar Shah, a volunteer, said the opening event is a big day for Hindus living in New Brunswick. He immigrated from India initially to Bathurst, and now lives in Moncton.

"Everybody has contributed. The whole community has come together to open this temple and that's why it's possible today," he said.

A link to home

Monday's celebrations included a ceremony revealing the idols of three Hindu gods, which were hidden behind a curtain. Worshippers then practised pooja, a ritual of offering food and prayers to the gods.

Community members of all ages, including many families, gathered outside the temple to share traditional foods after the ceremonies, including samosas and tea.

Aadhar Juneja, a resident of Moncton, serves traditional foods as part of celebrations for the opening of the city's first Hindu temple. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Naman Sharma, one of three directors at the temple leading services, said many Indo-Canadians who may not have been very religious while in India are drawn to the Hindu temple as newcomers to Canada.

"Once you are far from home, you feel that need of having that link with your home, with your culture. And that's why we see many mosques in New Brunswick and there's one gurdwara in Shediac, [N.B.], people from Sikh religion go there," he said.

Sharma immigrated to Moncton in 2020 and immediately noticed that despite a large Hindu population, there was no temple in the city.

"I thought that there was a need, and to cater to the religious needs of the community I came up with this idea," he said.

Members of the Hindu Society of New Brunswick gathered outside their first temple in Moncton. The leased space on Milner Road formerly housed a restaurant, and has space for over 100 people to pray. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

After meeting the other two directors, a group of volunteers secured a building, fundraised and helped the project become a reality.

The Hindu Society plans to offer a regular Sunday service from 8 a.m. AT to 2 p.m. AT. It hopes to eventually open the temple on weekdays.