Walls, windows and doors removed from controversial Moncton patio

A downtown Moncton property owner has removed portions of a patio constructed without permits, after city council again called for changes.

Crews removed windows, doors and portions of walls that enclosed the structure in Robinson Court on Monday.

It followed a private council meeting earlier this month where councillors again directed staff to have Galco Atlantic Investments Network Ltd. make changes, multiple city councillors confirmed to CBC News. The directive resulted in a letter to the company Sept. 10 setting Monday as the deadline.

"We are pleased that the property owner was co-operative and met the final deadlines that were given, and we're pleased to see the work that was done today," said Bruce Tait, Moncton's director of building inspection.

The property is owned by Galco, which leases the space to the nightclub, Rouge. Galco president Stephen Gallant was not available for comment. In an email, he said the "issue has been completely resolved."

What began as a patio in 2007 grew to a fully enclosed structure as shown earlier this year. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The changes came more than a year and a half after city council first called for changes to the patio.

Tait said an inspection Monday found the altered version of the patio is now in compliance with a 2007 building permit.

In 2007, the city approved allowing the business to encroach into Robinson Court with a patio, which is city land. A building permit allowed a "semi-permanent" wood-framed terrace with half walls and platform roof.

A bylaw inspector recommended removing the Rouge addition in July 2017.

The inspection found the patio had become fully enclosed with windows, electrical, plumbing and a sound system. The wall separating the interior of the building from the patio space had been opened up.

The work had been done without city approval or inspections.

While several steps had been taken, including removing heaters, wiring and other elements, council again told staff to have the patio changed back to what was approved in 2007.

Coun. Bryan Butler raised the issue at a public council meeting in August, upset that multiple council directives to staff calling for changes had not been fully followed.

"I'm just glad that we got this accomplished before it had to go to next steps," Butler said. "It's frustrating when you know direction was given over and over."

Moncton city manager Marc Landry and Mayor Dawn Arnold at a council committee meeting. (Shane Magee/CBC)

A report, written by Butler, outlined the history of the patio.

It says when the issue was discussed at a private meeting this spring, city manager Marc Landry told council they should remember the property owner has millions of dollars in downtown property, and "maybe we should treat him different."

Landry has not denied the comment, instead saying that it was made in the context of asking if council wanted to hear from the landowner.

Business depended on patio: letter

Gallant wrote to Mayor Dawn Arnold in August 2018, saying removing the space could affect the nightclub.

"Should Rouge be required to remove or profoundly change how the encroachment is now being utilized, it will likely result in a serious and negative consequence for this business and ultimately may result in their pre-mature closure as they very much depend upon this granted area of encroachment in its current form," Gallant wrote.

Gallant also suggested the patio be allowed to remain, given city plans to open the pedestrian street to vehicular traffic. Moncton plans to make that change within five to seven years.