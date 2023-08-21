It's a bridge with no name and N.B. government won't say why

It was described as extremely important and something that would be done within months.

Almost two years after vehicles started crossing a new bridge over the Petitcodiac River linking Moncton and Riverview, the structure remains nameless and the province isn't saying why.

Tyler McLean, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, only said in an email Friday that "the process for naming the bridge is still ongoing."

The bridge was the capstone in a decades-long push to restore tidal flow to the Petitcodiac River, which had been choked by a causeway built in the 1960s.

About $121 million was spent, with the bridge that opened in September 2021 costing $61.6 million.

Two months after it opened, then-transportation minister Jill Green said in an interview that the name was "extremely important."

Moncton South MLA Greg Turner, left, Riverview MLA Bruce Fitch, Riverview Mayor Andrew LeBlanc, then-minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Jill Green, and Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold cut the ribbon. Green had pledged to announce a name in 2022. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"This is kind of a historic project here connecting two cities. It's something that's been contemplated for decades actually, so the name is incredibly important because it's going to be carried on into the future."

She pledged the name would be announced at a grand opening ceremony expected to take place in the spring of 2022.

Spring, then summer, fall, winter, and another spring passed with no announcement.

CBC requested an interview with someone with the department, which oversaw the bridge project and is responsible for naming it, but no interview was provided.

By last fall, the department had abandoned a timeline.

"At this time, the process for naming the bridge is still in progress," McLean said in an email on Nov. 17, 2022.

"The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is working with other government departments to ensure a thorough review takes place. An announcement will be made once the process has been completed."

The status of that review is unclear.

The Petitcodiac River bridge between Moncton and Riverview shown before it opened Sept. 17, 2021. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Dawn Arnold, Moncton's mayor, chuckles when asked about the name.

"It's been almost two years since we were able to open the new bridge, but as of yet I'm not aware of a name," Arnold said Monday.

Arnold said city staff have asked the province but have also been left in the dark.

Several suggestions for names had been put forward ahead of the bridge opening.

The Petitcodiac Riverkeeper, an environmental group that highlighted the degraded conditions of the river ahead of the decision to restore tidal flow, had suggested a name representing Mi'kmaw, Acadian and Anglophone cultures.

It suggested Pont Petigotiag Bridge, which the group says uses the Mi'kmaw language word for "river that bends like a bow."

As time passes, Arnold said, informal names will likely take hold.

"I call it the new bridge," Arnold said. "It's kind of strange when you think about it, that we don't have a name."