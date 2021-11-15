Moncton non-profit Rising Tide set to open first 15 affordable units after delays

A Moncton non-profit given millions in government funding to open 160 affordable housing units over three years says its first units will be ready for occupancy this month.

Rising Tide Community Initiatives Inc. received $15.4 million from the federal, provincial and municipal governments over three years to supply 160 units by 2023 in renovated or newly constructed buildings.

Its first 15 units in two buildings are expected to be ready in the coming weeks.

"We planned for these buildings to be ready by Labour Day," Myriam Mekni, Rising Tide's managing director, told reporters Monday evening.

"But because of how the market is and the availability of hardware and even labour, we had to extend our deadlines a couple of times. So it delayed the project a bit. But right now we are certain of our timeline."

Two buildings almost ready

Mekni told Moncton council Monday an eight-unit building should be complete Nov. 22. She said people are expected to start moving in between Nov. 29 and Dec. 17.

Rising Tide is partnering with the YWCA on that building. Residents will be selected using what's known as a by-name list of chronically homeless people. The building's occupants will all be women. There are about 95 women on the by-name list.

A former bed and breakfast converted to a seven unit building is expected to be complete by Dec. 3. People are expected to move in there between Dec. 13 to Dec. 17.

Rising Tide is partnering with Harvest House, which runs one of the main homeless shelters in the city, on that building. Harvest House will provide support services for that building.

A 21-unit building under construction is expected to be complete by Feb. 18. Rising Tide is also working on a 16-unit and a 28-unit building.

Mekni said they intend to have 80 units ready by the end of March next year.

Medical clinic planned

Dale Hicks, one of the co-founders of Rising Tide and its board president, said they also want to open a medical clinic on the ground floor of one of the organization's planned buildings next year. It would offer support services to the 20 or so people housed in the building.

Hicks said the clinic would be operated by SALVUS Clinic, which offers medical services to those facing homelessness and addictions, in conjunction with Horizon Health Network.

The clinic would serve those deemed "high acuity," which refers to the depth or severity of a person's need. Someone with a lower acuity may need less support services than someone with a higher acuity. Hicks said there are about 80 people on the by-name list considered high acuity.

He said the goal is to get the first few Rising Tide properties up and running, then work on opening a building with about 20 units and a clinic. He said they hope to open more buildings like that to continue to meet the community's needs.

"So our vision would be a couple of years down the road that there's three, maybe four of these sort of clinics across the tri-community where we're actually housing high acuity individuals and they're getting attention on [a 24-7] basis, which is what they really need," Hicks said.

Mekni told councillors the first clinic can be funded from money Rising Tide already earmarked for the non-profit, but it is seeking additional funding from the province.

Mekni and Hicks told reporters they generally remain within the non-profit's budget despite increased construction material costs and the delays.