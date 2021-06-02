Moncton residents encouraged to scale new heights for the month of June

People in Moncton are being encouraged to climb to new heights during Parks and Recreation Month.

The 30 foot climbing wall at Camp Centennial is being opened to the public for the month of June, free of charge.

John Savage, the director of Camp Centennial, said people have been looking for new outdoor activities to try during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this offers something different.

"We are a summer camp so the wall is set up for kids, usually for age 7 and up." he said.

"There are some more challenging routes for those that are a little more competitive."

There are no age limits and beginners are welcome.

"If you're just new, starting out, just getting on the wall is a real accomplishment which is great and it is set for a lot of people to be able to do that. And on top of that there's routes, so different coloured rocks that you can follow and depending on the route it can be a different level of challenge. So there really is something for most groups." Savage said.

The partnership with Camp Centennial is just one of the things the city is doing to promote what it has to offer.

Austin Henderson, the manager of strategic communications for the city, said there are parks, 75 kilometres of trail and green space throughout the city.

The demand for outdoor activities increased during the pandemic.

"Last year in particular as well as this year, it was very clear that residents were thrilled to be able to have those opportunities to get outside at a time when that was really important." Henderson said.

Austin Henderson is the manager of strategic communications for the city of Moncton. He says people have appreciated having outdoor activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. And he hopes people continue to explore the city's parks, trails and green space. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

"We're pretty hopeful that that will stick and that residents will continue to explore their own backyards whether that's the parks, the trails or the playgrounds."

Some services couldn't be offered last year because of COVID-19, including a ParticipACTION challenge at Mapleton Park.

This year, people will be able to take part in a circuit workout around the park Tuesday nights in June, which takes about an hour to complete.

Henderson said people aren't always aware of the options available.

"We hear every time we talk about a specific park or a specific trail someone always says "I didn't know that was here in Moncton." he said.

That includes the climbing tower, which is usually not open to the public.

Visits must be booked in advance through Camp Centennial's website, and COVID guidelines will be in place.

Staff put the finishing touches on one side of the climbing wall at Camp Centennial in Moncton. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Savage said the staff are trained, so participants are always safe.

Equipment will be provided by the camp.

Savage hopes people will try it, especially those who might not otherwise be inclined to do so.

"Lots of people who try it are afraid of heights. I think it's a great opportunity to try and push through that a little bit. Just a willingness to try is what I think you really need." he said.